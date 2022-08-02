type here...
Politics Doctor: Biden's Covid symptoms return 'in good spirits'
Politics

Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms return ‘in good spirits’

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s “loose cough” has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19, his doctor said Tuesday, although he is “doing fine.”

White House physician Kevin O’Connor provided an update on the president’s condition as he continues to test positive for the virus. He said Biden was “fever-free” and his temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were “absolutely normal”.

Still, Biden would have to remain in isolation until at least Thursday under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and possibly longer under strict White House protocols if he continues to test positive.

Biden’s rebound case — as he tested positive on Saturday after three days of isolation in an initial bout of the virus with two negative tests last Tuesday and Wednesday — has him eager to return to a normal schedule.

During his first bout with the virus, Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug paxlovid, and his primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough, his doctor said at the time.

Previous articleStreet cat: regional talisman or threat?
Next article‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Harry Styles’ full ‘X Factor UK’ audition video reveals details about the singer’s first appearance

closer Video Dr. Keith Ablow makes his diagnosisNewYou can listen to...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as Browns starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s suspension

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Vanilla is anything but ordinary: Here are 5 unexpected products that contain this spice

closer Video Fox & Friends: Celebrating National Ice Cream Day Friendly's CEO...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Live primaries updates: Voters head to the polls in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Washington

Few primary days will be as consequential as the August 2 election this year.That's because the upcoming presidential race...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations

OXNORD, Calif. - Dan Quinn has a notebook.He calls it his Cliff's Notes-version notebook, a handwritten vision from...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms return ‘in good spirits’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's "loose cough" has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19,...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News