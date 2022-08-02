Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms return ‘in good spirits’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s “loose cough” has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19, his doctor said Tuesday, although he is “doing fine.”

White House physician Kevin O’Connor provided an update on the president’s condition as he continues to test positive for the virus. He said Biden was “fever-free” and his temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were “absolutely normal”.

Still, Biden would have to remain in isolation until at least Thursday under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and possibly longer under strict White House protocols if he continues to test positive.

Biden’s rebound case — as he tested positive on Saturday after three days of isolation in an initial bout of the virus with two negative tests last Tuesday and Wednesday — has him eager to return to a normal schedule.

During his first bout with the virus, Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug paxlovid, and his primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough, his doctor said at the time.