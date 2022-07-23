Doctor: Biden may have the highly contagious strain of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden may be infected with the highly contagious variant The coronavirus is spreading rapidly through the United States, and now he has body aches and a sore throat from his positive test According to An update from his doctor On Saturday.

The variant, called BA.5, belongs to the Omicron genus It emerged late last year and is believed to be responsible for the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden’s condition that Biden’s previous symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, had become “less problematic.” O’Connor’s earlier notes did not mention a sore throat or body aches.

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, were “absolutely normal” and his oxygen saturation levels were “excellent,” with “no difficulty breathing at all,” the doctor wrote.

Advertisement

O’Connor said the preliminary sequencing results indicating the BA.5 variant will “in no way” affect Biden’s treatment plan.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. Since then he has been living alone in the White House. Administration officials insisted his symptoms were mild because he had received four vaccine doses, and he began taking the antiviral drug paxlovid. After being infected.

Joe Biden Walker Gatti Ga. He aims to shift his focus back to the Dems in the race From the ‘attempted coup’ of January 6 to chaos Trump, Pence campaign for opponents in Ariz. governor’s race Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; WH says he is busy

In a virtual meeting with financial advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse, but insisted that “I’m a lot better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had a high temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but that it had returned to normal after taking Tylenol.