At dusk in September, Winifred Wake can often be seen sitting on a sun lounger in London, Ontario, watching hundreds of birds circling over chimneys.

She counts smoke swifts, endangered tiny black birds that fly through southwestern Ontario on their fall migration to Central and South America.

“I think they are a charming part of nature,” she said. “At this time of year, hundreds of people will be spending their nights together in old, unlined brick chimneys.”

Wake is a member of Nature London, a group of 50 volunteers who work to observe and protect birds and other species.

Swifts are of great interest, according to Birds Canada, as their population has declined by more than 90 percent since 1970, placing them on the federal Species at Risk Act list.

Winifred Wake stands outside the warehouse, one of 18 chimneys, where she and other Nature London volunteers count and watch the chimneys at dusk. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

Nature London, which is affiliated with Ontario Nature and Nature Canada, monitors 18 chimneys in the city by monitoring swift populations year after year.

“They keep going down and it’s important that we keep the birds safe,” Wake said.

“They are very dependent on the goodwill of humans to keep some of those chimneys, so they have a habitat to nest or rest at night and roost.

“We no longer have old-growth hollow tree forests for them to nest or roost in, so their habitat has disappeared.”

Each bird also eats about 1,000 insects a day, but due to declining insect populations, habitat loss, and extreme weather, their food source is shrinking.

Hub to protect the interests of the chimney

Earlier this week, volunteers counted more than 300 swifts at a chimney warehouse in south London, with another 300 near the city centre. The numbers change day by day as new birds arrive and others continue to migrate.

Wake (left) and another volunteer from Nature London count the chimneys. (Presented by David Wake)

London developed a reputation as a center of rapid knowledge and propaganda.

Over the past two weeks, wildlife rescuers from Quebec and eastern Ontario have arrived in the city to release orphaned chimneys alongside Nature London volunteers.

Connie Black traveled to London from northern Kingston, Ontario to release seven orphaned swifts into a group of swifts for the night. She runs Destined to Fly’s home bird rescue, with a focus on endangered species.

“You’ve got a great team looking after all the perches that we need to know,” Black said.

London earned official bird friendly City status last year from Nature Canada based on threat reduction, protection of natural habitats and public education.

Wake and her group are part of this effort.

“London has effectively become the hub of operational surveillance activities for Ontario,” Wake said.

Disrupted food chain

Glenn Berry, a volunteer with Nature London’s chimney control team, knows more needs to be done to protect insect-eating birds.

Some of the orphaned baby swifts being cared for by Connie Black of Destined to Fly bird rescue, located about 30km north of Kingston, Ontario. (Presented by Connie Black)

“Now we have an insect-hostile world,” he said. “We have been at war with insects for a long time, but it is also a food source, part of the food chain that has been disrupted.”

Wake agrees.

“Insect populations are rapidly declining, and this is considered the main reason for their decline,” she said. “People need to know that we have a responsibility to take care of the rest of the world’s creatures.”

Planting more local plant species, protecting natural areas and reducing road mowing will help, she said.

“Anything people can do to reduce their ecological footprint, to help the planet and help swifts, is a good thing.”