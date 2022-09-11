type here...
CANADA Do you see a raid of swifts? That's...
CANADA

Do you see a raid of swifts? That’s why a group of ornithologists is trying to count them all

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Swifts circle over a chimney in London, Ontario. Endangered birds can be seen around old unbuilt chimneys during their migration path just before and after sunset. (Presented by David Wake)

At dusk in September, Winifred Wake can often be seen sitting on a sun lounger in London, Ontario, watching hundreds of birds circling over chimneys.

She counts smoke swifts, endangered tiny black birds that fly through southwestern Ontario on their fall migration to Central and South America.

“I think they are a charming part of nature,” she said. “At this time of year, hundreds of people will be spending their nights together in old, unlined brick chimneys.”

Wake is a member of Nature London, a group of 50 volunteers who work to observe and protect birds and other species.

Swifts are of great interest, according to Birds Canada, as their population has declined by more than 90 percent since 1970, placing them on the federal Species at Risk Act list.

a woman stands near an old factory with binoculars

Winifred Wake stands outside the warehouse, one of 18 chimneys, where she and other Nature London volunteers count and watch the chimneys at dusk. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

Nature London, which is affiliated with Ontario Nature and Nature Canada, monitors 18 chimneys in the city by monitoring swift populations year after year.

“They keep going down and it’s important that we keep the birds safe,” Wake said.

“They are very dependent on the goodwill of humans to keep some of those chimneys, so they have a habitat to nest or rest at night and roost.

“We no longer have old-growth hollow tree forests for them to nest or roost in, so their habitat has disappeared.”

Each bird also eats about 1,000 insects a day, but due to declining insect populations, habitat loss, and extreme weather, their food source is shrinking.

Hub to protect the interests of the chimney

Earlier this week, volunteers counted more than 300 swifts at a chimney warehouse in south London, with another 300 near the city centre. The numbers change day by day as new birds arrive and others continue to migrate.

Two women sit on sun loungers and look through binoculars at an old chimney.

Wake (left) and another volunteer from Nature London count the chimneys. (Presented by David Wake)

London developed a reputation as a center of rapid knowledge and propaganda.

Over the past two weeks, wildlife rescuers from Quebec and eastern Ontario have arrived in the city to release orphaned chimneys alongside Nature London volunteers.

Connie Black traveled to London from northern Kingston, Ontario to release seven orphaned swifts into a group of swifts for the night. She runs Destined to Fly’s home bird rescue, with a focus on endangered species.

“You’ve got a great team looking after all the perches that we need to know,” Black said.

London earned official bird friendly City status last year from Nature Canada based on threat reduction, protection of natural habitats and public education.

Wake and her group are part of this effort.

“London has effectively become the hub of operational surveillance activities for Ontario,” Wake said.

Disrupted food chain

Glenn Berry, a volunteer with Nature London’s chimney control team, knows more needs to be done to protect insect-eating birds.

Three pipewalker chicks sit in a fabric-lined basket.

Some of the orphaned baby swifts being cared for by Connie Black of Destined to Fly bird rescue, located about 30km north of Kingston, Ontario. (Presented by Connie Black)

“Now we have an insect-hostile world,” he said. “We have been at war with insects for a long time, but it is also a food source, part of the food chain that has been disrupted.”

Wake agrees.

“Insect populations are rapidly declining, and this is considered the main reason for their decline,” she said. “People need to know that we have a responsibility to take care of the rest of the world’s creatures.”

Planting more local plant species, protecting natural areas and reducing road mowing will help, she said.

“Anything people can do to reduce their ecological footprint, to help the planet and help swifts, is a good thing.”

  • WATCH | Swifts gather in London, Ontario.

Previous articleLAPD arrests 2, seizes illegal materials used to make ghost guns
Next articleOn the anniversary of 9/11, I consider serving in Iraq and now in Congress

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Florida’s turnovers proved costly against Kentucky in an SEC Top 25 battle

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

I’m a ‘Fox & Friends’ anchor, but I’ll never forget the hilarious thing my late dad did at the grocery store.

off Video Steve Doocy unveils new cookbook 'The Simply Happy Cookbook' 'Fox...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus crash: ‘critical condition’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Residents in northeastern British Columbia have been ordered to evacuate as wildfire grows

The British Columbia Fire Department took this photograph of a wildfire on Battleship Mountain in northeast British Columbia...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College football report card: Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska all fall to Sun Belt teams

Welcome to Week 2 of the College Football Report Card. The first weeks of the season had...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

On the anniversary of 9/11, I consider serving in Iraq and now in Congress

off Video Pentagon officials attend the annual 9/11 staff memorial celebration Pentagon...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Residents in northeastern British Columbia have been ordered to evacuate as wildfire grows

The British Columbia Fire Department took this photograph...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

An Ontario cancer patient without a bed at a local hospital is stuck in British Columbia.

Brian Wootton is in a hospital in Victoria,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Pierre Poillièvre is a 21st century populist who believes his hour has come.

Newly elected Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre speaks at...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Possible copyright changes could mean more money for Inuit artists

Derrald Taylor is a carver in Tuktoyaktuk, NWT....
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News