If you’ve ever thought you had an unrelated identical twin – guess what?

You can relate to your “doppelgänger”.

According to a paper published on August 23, 2022 in the journal Cell Reports, people with very similar facial features are more likely to share genetic variants.

“Our study provides a rare insight into human similarity by showing that people with extreme appearance share common genotypes, but they are dissimilar at the epigenetic and microbiome levels,” said senior author Manel Esteller, a researcher at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute. Barcelona, ​​Spain, in a press release.

Esteller and his team were prompted to look into the phenomenon further after posting online that they had a genetically unrelated virtual twin.

The researchers wanted to better understand whether there is a genetic basis for random humans sharing facial features.

They recruited 32 pairs of look-alikes from Canadian artist Francois Brunel, who was inspired to work on a photography project. Rowan Atkinson, an English actor, after finding his own look.

The researchers used three different facial recognition algorithms.

Participants provided saliva for DNA testing and completed comprehensive questionnaires about their lifestyle.

The researchers used three different facial recognition algorithms to objectively measure the similarity of couples after obtaining their headshot images.

“These unique models allow us to study how genetics, epigenomics and microbiomics contribute to human similarity,” Esteller said in a media release.

Sixteen of the pairs found had identical scores when analyzed by the same software.

The study compared the DNA of these 16 pairs to determine whether their DNA was identical, and found that 9 of these 16 pairs “clustered together based on 19,277 common single-nucleotide polymorphisms.”

The study found that other characteristics such as physical characteristics – for example, weight and height – as well as behavioral characteristics such as smoking and education were also correlated in the observed pairs.

But experiences affect our DNA and which genes are turned “on” and “off” — what scientists call epigenomes, according to The New York Times.

And the environment affects our microbiome, the mix of bacteria, fungi and viruses inside us, the outlet added.

The study found that even though the participants had similar genes, their epigenomes and microbiomes were different.

“Genomics groups them together and the rest separates them,” the scientists said in a media release.

This suggests that the similar appearance of couples has more to do with their genetic makeup than with environmental influence.

According to a press release, the research suggests that “shared genetic variation not only relates to similar physical appearance, but may also influence general habits and behavior.”

“We have provided unique insight into the molecular properties that potentially influence the structure of the human face,” Esteller said in the same release.

“These findings have future implications in forensic medicine.”

“We suggest that these same determinants are correlated with the physical and behavioral traits that humans possess.”

The study was limited by its small sample size and the fact that it used 2D black and white images.

The study is also difficult to generalize because its participants were predominantly of European descent.

“These results have future implications in forensic medicine, reconstructing a criminal’s face from DNA – and in genetic diagnosis – a photo of a patient’s face can already give you clues as to which gene he or she carries,” Esteller said.

“Through collaborative efforts, the ultimate challenge is to predict human facial structure based on an individual’s multiomics landscape.”