Spiders keep some arachnophobes up at night — but can the creepy crawlers get any shuteye on their own?

A new study has some scientists believing that spiders can snooze the same way humans do.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), monitored the behavior of baby jumping spiders at night.

The footage revealed movements often experienced during normal sleep cycles, including limb twitching, leg curling and eye blinking.

After closely observing these movements directly through the spiderlings’ temporarily translucent exoskeleton, the scientists considered the patterns to be a “REM sleep-like state.”

According to the Associated Press, in humans, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is the active stage of sleep closely related to dreaming.

The study notes that retinal movement in spiders is stable, including regular periods and intervals — just like in humans.

Although the spider’s resting state looks like REM sleep in other species, such as cats and dogs, researchers have not yet determined whether the bugs are actually sleeping, evolutionary biologist and study scientist Daniela Roessler told the AP.

Rössler is an evolutionary biologist at the University of Konstanz in Germany.

She explained that the scientists plan to prove whether the spiders actually snooze by using triggers to stimuli that normally turn them off, whether they respond more slowly or not.

Other experts weighed in on the exciting prospects of the new findings — some showed skepticism.

“There may be animals that have activity in quiescent states,” UCLA sleep researcher Jerry Siegel told the AP.

“But they are [in] REM sleep?”

Gene Kritsky, dean of behavioral and natural sciences at Mount Saint Joseph University in Cincinnati, shared with Fox News Digital that the “impressive” study expands the knowledge that other species, such as octopuses and some birds, also experience REM sleep.

“Spiders, being arthropods, really expand the number of organisms that experience REM sleep,” he said.

“The fact that many organisms experience REM sleep suggests that REM sleep may have adaptive value that we have not fully explored.”

Kritsky said the study raises many questions, including whether spiders dream — a technique that requires complex techniques to study brain activity.

“After all, their brains are very small, smaller than the head of a pin,” he points out.