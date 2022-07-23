Do policemen’s views of themselves change as the public’s opinion of them changes?

Enlarge this image toggle signature Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This week, dozens of family members of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas high school shooting attended the city’s first school board meeting after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in May.

The atmosphere became tense and emotional as families confronted board members demanding reassurance that students and staff will be safe for the upcoming school year.

The school board meeting followed the release of CCTV footage of the day of the shooting and an investigative report released by the Texas House of Representatives.

The investigation revealed that a total of 376 local, state and federal officers arrived at the scene. But due to “system failures and blatantly bad decisions” on the part of the police, it took more than an hour before anyone confronted the shooter.

Many Americans believe that the police stand between order and chaos. However, the massive failure of law enforcement in Uvalda could change the way society views the police and how the police see themselves.

Host Michelle Martin talks to Seth Stoughton, professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brianna Scott. It was edited by Jeanette Woods. Our executive producer is Natalie Winston.