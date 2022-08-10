Do any clubs have record contracts signed over 30 years ago?

“The record signing of Bristol Rovers (Andy Tilson, £370,000) was made in 1992” notes Oscar Felix Ramirez. “Do any other clubs in the league have record contracts from 30 years ago?”

We had no idea that the early 1990s were such a boom in signings, but it looks like Bristol Rovers are not alone. “Steve Claridge still holds the Cambridge subscription record (£252,000),” writes Russell Connor. “They actually signed him twice, once in 1990 and then again only two years later after the temporary club Luton didn’t like what they saw. It seems to have been bought in the same summer of 1992 as Tilson, so I don’t know who came first.”

Some of you have mentioned Tony Agana joining Notts County from Sheffield United in 1991 for £685,000. But it is generally accepted that Kasper Schmeichel, who signed from Manchester City for an undisclosed amount in 2009, was worth more than Agana.

And so on to Scotland, where stereotypes about frugality live on thanks to 56-year-old transfer records. “You don’t even have to go down the divisions to find an earlier transfer history than Bristol Rovers,” explains Joe Murphy. “This is not surprising, given that the national record still Tore Andre Flo in 2000. St Mirren’s record signing of Thomas Stikroth from Bayer Uerdingen for £400,000 was made in 1990. However, League One’s Clyde beat them all. They signed Harry Hood of Sunderland for £14,000 in 1966 and he remains their record-breaking contract.”

And to think, some say that 1966 was a terrible year for Scottish football.

Sharp difference in pre-season confrontation

“Pre-season friendlies always evoke some quirky matches. Jez Orbell starts. “It’s hard to get a definitive answer, but what notable differences were there between successive opponents. For example: did the club play Real Madrid in one match and then a Guernsey pub team in the next?

“This question got me thinking about Norwich City’s erratic pre-season this year,” writes Jonathan Campion. The Canaries played King’s Lynn Town on July 12, winning the Norfolk Derby 2-0. Four days later they beat Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille 3-0.”

Jim Herson intervenes. “It would be remiss not to mention the Plymouth Argyle in 2006,” he writes. “After Real Madrid announced their booking of a hotel in a resort in Austria, the Pilgrims agreed to a friendly match as compensation. Prior to the game, Plymouth faced then-local second-tier club Grathcorn and Southern League Premier Division side Tiverton Town. You can read more about what went on the Plymouth Herald website“.

Ruaraid Fleming is here to “expand the definition of the question a bit because the League of Ireland was in full swing in the summer of 2009. However, two days after seeing off Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers then hosted Real Madrid on 20 July. (with the debut of Cristiano Ronaldo) in what was a pre-season friendly for them. Madrid won 1-0. Also: Dundee United hosted Barcelona on 25 July 2007 and on 23 July hosted Forfar Athletic. And on Barcelona’s 2008 pre-season tour, they will play Mission Hills Invitation XI in Hong Kong on 11 August and then face Bayern Munich on 15 August.”

Two piece tie

Bodø/Glimt beat Linfield 8-0 in the second leg of the Champions League qualifier after losing 1-0 in Belfast. Is this the biggest ever European win for a team that has lost one leg?” Carl Reilly asks.

Well, it depends on whether we are talking about the overall score (8-1) or the result of the game itself (8-0). “In the second round of the 1979-80 European Cup, Ajax beat Omonia Nicosia 10-0 in the first leg,” writes Dirk Maas. “In the second leg, Ajax took their foot off the pedal, allowing Omonia to win 4-0.”

This means that Ajax’s 10-4 overall win surpasses Bodø/Glimt’s 8-1 win. Can anyone win 10-0 or 8-1? If yes, write to us.

Elias Kristoffersen Hagen of Bodø/Glimt shoots towards goal in their 1-0 win in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Knowledge Archive

“Down at Champion Hill in Dulwich Hamlet, every match we still sing two songs on the terrace in honor of Edgar Cale, the last non-league player to represent England and a member of one club who last once played for Hamlet in 1933, 80 years ago. wrote Robert Molloy-Won in April 2013. “I wonder what clubs can beat us at old-fashioned antiques in celebrating old players with songs?”

Several clubs still claimed to be praising players who had been gone even longer than the great Kyle. “The idolization of Derby County by Steve Bloomer deserves some attention,” wrote Matt Lewis. He played for the Rams from 1892 to 1906, then moved to Middlesbrough before returning to Derby in 1910.

“With 332 goals, he is Derby’s all-time top scorer and only Jimmy Greaves has scored more goals in the English top flight. He [now sits joint 11th] ranks among England’s all-time leading scorers with 28 goals in 23 games, despite having played his last international match over a century ago. Steve Bloomer’s Watchin’ is played before every game at Pride Park.”

And in Scotland, those who sit on the terraces in Parkhead also have a long memory. “The Ballad of Willie Maley is still regularly sung by Celtic fans,” wrote Mark Sheffield. Meili played for the club from 1888 to 1897 before taking over as manager, which he held until 1940. The song also makes reference to Jimmy McGrory, another player who would later manage the club and whose last appearance as a player was in 1937; and Charlie Tully, who last played in the Hoops in 1959.”

You can help?

Is there a better team than Thorns IF in terms of goals scored from their own half? They have four in 1583 days.

Another year, another goal from his half of the field. — Thorns IF (@TornsIF1965) August 8, 2022

“Recently, I was somewhat surprised to learn that Leaning Tower of Pisa Lorenzo Lucca became the first Italian ever to play for Ajax,” writes Eddie Ayers. “What other examples of legendary clubs are there that have never been represented by players from famous football nations?”

“Are there many examples of a club winning a major cup competition at their home stadium? Presumably, in the old format of the UEFA Cup there would have been several of them, ”reflects Jordi Mikael.

There are a couple of football clubs in Iceland named after the Norse god Thor and another after his son Magni. Herta Berlin was named after a ship, but this ship was named after an old Germanic goddess. Are there other clubs named after mythological gods or goddesses? — Kari Tulinius (@Kattullus) August 9, 2022

“I was at the Spurs game against Southampton and the home side had four substitutes on the line ready to come on in the 79th minute,” John Curry begins. “The game went on for another seven minutes non-stop (no fouls, goals or ball out of play) before they could be put in. It got me thinking, what is the longest period of non-stop play in a match?”

“The goals in Hajduk’s 3-1 Europa League qualifying win over Vitoria were scored with the left foot by four different players, three of them right-handed,” says Luka Barisic. “It got me thinking: what is the most number of goals scored with the left foot in a match? What is the highest scoring match in which all the goals were scored by a trusted southpaw?”

My son followed his Chesterfield team to the season opener at Dorking Wanderers last Saturday. He saw two Chesterfield debutants sent off and an outfield man won man of the match for playing in goal for over an hour. Can @TheKnowledge_GU find precedents for anyone? — Howard Groves (@howard_groves) August 9, 2022

“Which player has played with the longest hair that hasn’t been tied up or tied up?” Rob Abushal is surprised. “I used to have long hair and it really annoyed me, but are there players who just love it?”