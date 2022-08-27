New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News said Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines, along with other officials, will “assess” top lawmakers about the “potential risk” to national security that former President Trump allegedly stored at his Florida residence.

Hines sent a letter to Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y. So did Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and they were both informed of the decision.

In a joint statement, Reps. Maloney and Schiff said they were “pleased” with the decision.

“In response to our inquiry, we are pleased that Director Hines confirmed that the intelligence community and the Department of Justice are assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ affidavit, partially unsealed yesterday, implicated human resources in documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. “Reaffirming our grave concern that there are those at risk. It is critical that the IC move quickly to assess the damage and, if necessary, mitigate it—a process that should continue in parallel with DOJ’s criminal investigation,” they wrote.

Federal judge overturns redacted Trump raid affidavit used to search Mar-a-Lago by FBI

An unsealed affidavit revealed Friday that the FBI has “probable cause to believe” that records containing classified information containing national defense information are at Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Trump.

The affidavit was heavily redacted, with 20 of the 38 pages redacted substantially or entirely.

“A preliminary examination of documents with classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 special documents bearing classification markings, 67 documents marked confidential, 92 documents marked secret, and 25 documents marked top secret,” the affidavit said.

FBI says it has ‘probable cause’ to believe additional classified documents remain at MAR-A-LAGO, affidavit states

Trump took to social media on Saturday and called the August 8 raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation “one of the worst attacks on democracy.”

“The attack on my home, Mar-a-Lago, was one of the worst attacks on democracy in our nation’s history, going places like never before. !,” Trump said in a Truth social post.

Trump asked in a Truth Social post when FBI agents were going to say, “We’re not going to take it anymore.”

When James Comey reads a list of all of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s crimes, when the great agents at the FBI and others are going to say, “We’re not going to take it anymore,” no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. The wonderful people of the FBI were completely “lost,” so Comey had to backtrack and fake an investigation to keep them at bay. Bottom line, we won in 2016 (and did much better in 2020!).But now the “left” has lost its mind!!” Trump said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.