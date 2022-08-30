DND delays change of command as military police investigate airbase comments

The Canadian Air Force has delayed appointing a new commander to one of the country’s two main fighter bases after military police launched an investigation into alleged inappropriate remarks at an informal meeting this summer.

The Ministry of National Defense remains silent on the details of the incident. This is said to have taken place at the 4th Air Wing Air Base in Cold Lake, Alta, on June 23, 2022, during what is known as a callsign review panel, an event during which callsigns or nicknames are assigned. pilots and aircrew weapons controllers.

The incident was serious enough to trigger an investigation by the military police and lead to the postponement of the change of command ceremony at 3rd Wing in Bagotville, Queensland, scheduled for Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, the newly appointed commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, said plans for the ceremony have been shelved.

“Investigations into claims made during these activities have been launched and are ongoing,” Kenny said in a brief statement to the media on Monday. “The investigation will consider the actions of those involved in the work of the commission for the consideration of call signs.”

A DND spokesman contacted CBC News and did not say if Colonel Colin Marks, who was supposed to take command in Bagotville, is involved in the investigation.

Marx could not be contacted for comment.

Kenny said in a statement that several people were present at the callsign review panel.

He declined to provide more specific information, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the RCAF,” he said. “It is also important that we ensure procedural fairness for all of our staff as we make the important changes needed to foster a culture of absolute respect, dignity and inclusiveness.”

The Canadian military is facing a major crisis due to inappropriate behavior, including instances of sexist and discriminatory attitudes, by senior leadership. However, the air force was rarely mentioned in the numerous cases brought to the public’s attention.