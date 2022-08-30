type here...
CANADA POLITICS DND delays change of command as military police investigate...
CANADAPOLITICS

DND delays change of command as military police investigate airbase comments

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


The Canadian Air Force has delayed appointing a new commander to one of the country’s two main fighter bases after military police launched an investigation into alleged inappropriate remarks at an informal meeting this summer.

The Ministry of National Defense remains silent on the details of the incident. This is said to have taken place at the 4th Air Wing Air Base in Cold Lake, Alta, on June 23, 2022, during what is known as a callsign review panel, an event during which callsigns or nicknames are assigned. pilots and aircrew weapons controllers.

The incident was serious enough to trigger an investigation by the military police and lead to the postponement of the change of command ceremony at 3rd Wing in Bagotville, Queensland, scheduled for Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, the newly appointed commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, said plans for the ceremony have been shelved.

“Investigations into claims made during these activities have been launched and are ongoing,” Kenny said in a brief statement to the media on Monday. “The investigation will consider the actions of those involved in the work of the commission for the consideration of call signs.”

A DND spokesman contacted CBC News and did not say if Colonel Colin Marks, who was supposed to take command in Bagotville, is involved in the investigation.

Marx could not be contacted for comment.

Kenny said in a statement that several people were present at the callsign review panel.

He declined to provide more specific information, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the RCAF,” he said. “It is also important that we ensure procedural fairness for all of our staff as we make the important changes needed to foster a culture of absolute respect, dignity and inclusiveness.”

The Canadian military is facing a major crisis due to inappropriate behavior, including instances of sexist and discriminatory attitudes, by senior leadership. However, the air force was rarely mentioned in the numerous cases brought to the public’s attention.

Previous articleNFL Roster Cut Tracker Live Updates: Josh Gordon, Phillip Lindsey Among Players Released
Next articleShark sightings plague beaches across the country over the weekend

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Good Samaritan stabbed, bitten after confronting alleged purse thief in Massachusetts

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 30 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

House Republicans demand accountability from Blinken, Austin a year after Afghanistan withdrawal

closer Video Mother of Army sergeant killed in Afghanistan: 'America is angry'...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Elvis’ actress, singer Shonka Dukure reveals cause of death

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kansas City Chiefs 2022-2023 NFL Schedule

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Shark sightings plague beaches across the country over the weekend

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 30 Here are...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

DND delays change of command as military police investigate airbase comments

The Canadian Air Force has delayed appointing a new commander to one of the country's two main fighter...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Hockey Canada Board Supports President & CEO Scott Smith Amid Calls For Change

Hockey Canada's Board of Directors says it stands...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Canada formally challenges US ‘unfair’ tariffs on sawn softwood

International Trade Secretary Mary Ng said Canada would...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Questions about Rogers shutdown can be asked at Shaw merger hearing, Competition Tribunal rules

The Canadian Competition Court ruled that the outage...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Hiring growth is helping with visas and immigration delays, federal ministers say.

The federal Liberal government says hundreds of additional...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News