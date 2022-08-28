New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s $10,000 in student loans are likely to face legal challenges to many Americans, but Democratic National Committee Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond insists Biden will win.

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Richmond House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden also defended the legality of the move, despite appearing to take a different position in the past.

“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt. He doesn’t,” Pelosi said last year. “He can postpone, delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”

When asked by host Jennifer Griffin what had changed since then, Richmond replied, “Well, Congress acted.”

State AGs face legal challenge to Biden’s $500B student loan handout

The former congressman noted that the same law that allowed Biden and former President Donald Trump to delay paying off student loans would allow the president to zero out or reduce the debt.

Biden himself has also addressed the limits of his power in this area. Last year, the president said he was open to canceling loans of $10,000 per person, but not $50,000, saying, “I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing a pen.”

Biden justified the move by enacting the 2003 Heroes Act. The law, passed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and at the height of the war on terror, allows the secretary of education to waive or modify student financial aid programs during times of war or national emergency.

White House is silent on whether tax hikes are needed to pay for $300,000,000,000 student loan handout

The law specifies that the authority applies to military personnel on active duty, individuals living in an area affected by a national emergency, and those experiencing “economic hardship” as a direct result of war, military action, or a national emergency.

The Justice Department cited the “financial hardship” provision in arguing that the education secretary could cancel student loans en masse because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As for whether the move faces legal challenges, Richmond declared, “Yes, it will continue in court.

Republican state attorneys general and conservative groups are currently considering such challenges and looking for parties with standing to sue.

Click here to get the Fox News app

While legal experts say that loan servicers are directly affected by the handout, and that may prove difficult, loan servicers may be in the best position for a lawsuit. Loan servicers may argue that Biden overreached by issuing a blanket handout, instead of making a proposal to people with proven financial hardship.

Some federal courts, however, have previously refused to allow government contractors to sue against regulations that hurt their profit margins.

Fox News’ Harris Alick contributed to this report.