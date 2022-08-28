New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison said Sunday that President Biden is “steadfast” while calling the MAGA philosophy associated with former President Donald Trump “semi-fascism,” calling for Biden to turn down the temperature on his own rhetoric in the past.

Harrison appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” when asked about the president’s recent language and how it fits with the unifying message of treating each other with dignity and respect in his inaugural address.

“Well, one thing that’s always been constant is President Joe Biden,” Harrison said. “He always did what my grandfather did, which was to speak plainly, tell the American people plainly.”

Biden’s “semi-fascism” comment came at a fundraiser in Maryland on Thursday, where he commented on what he called an “extreme Maga philosophy.”

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Some in the Democratic Party and Biden’s own administration came to his defense, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and DNC senior adviser Cedric Richmond, who appeared on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Well, I think he’s been very clear about that,” Richmond said when asked about the comments. “He compared us to a party that wants to unite, to a party that’s concerned about families and what they’re dealing with, and to a party that’s still litigating the 2020 election.”

Asked about reconciling Biden’s past comments on cooling tough rhetoric with his recent comment, Richmond said the president “works across the aisle all the time and gets criticized for it.”

Richmond pointed to infrastructure, veterans’ health benefits and Biden’s recent signatures on them. CHIPS and the Science Bill As legislation passed with bipartisan support.

Richmond noted what he called a “difference” between Biden and Trump.

“This President [Joe Biden] focuses on people and their families, not on himself,” he said. “So, we’ll work with Republicans, we’ll work with Democrats, and I think. [Biden’s] It has been shown time and time again.”