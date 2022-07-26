DNA researchers name man from Somerton, 73-year-old unsolved case in Australia

The autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death, although it found an enlarged spleen and liver in poor condition, leading to the suggestion of poison, although no trace of it was found.

Over the decades, the attraction of the Somerton Man mystery has grown. across Australia, and then to internet sleuths around the world.

Some have speculated that he was involved in the black market (due to clipped labels and post-war smuggling boom); that he was a spy (due to Cold War tensions and code letters); or that he was a former ballet dancer (because he had unusually strong calf muscles). Some wondered if his relatives could be found because of his distinctive ears and teeth.

By 2011, Dr. Abbott had spent years researching the case, and according to him, the police allowed him to take about 50 hairs from the death mask for analysis. In 2012 and 2018, the University of Adelaide extracted some DNA from the hair, he said. In February of this year, Dr. Abbott and Dr. Fitzpatrick finally, with the help of the California company Astrea Forensics, did enough to start a real search.

Using GEDmatch, a genealogical research site also used in the Golden State murder case, they found a distant paternal relative of the Somerton man. They then built a family tree of over 4,000 people.

“You get to know who some of them are, you play with their details – it’s like Sudoku,” Dr. Fitzpatrick said in an interview. “You’re trying to find the best match.”