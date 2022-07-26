DNA researchers name man from Somerton, 73-year-old unsolved case in Australia

This week, two researchers using forensic genealogy named the so-called Somerton Man, saying they have finally solved the ultimate mystery of a cold case in Australia that has baffled investigators for 73 years and inspired theories about spies, smuggling, ballet and teeth. .
South Australian police, who exhumed the man’s body last year, have not confirmed his identity and said they have no update on their own investigation. The spokesman said they would comment after the results of the forensic examination were received.
But the researchers — an Australian professor of biomedical engineering who has studied the case for more than a decade, and an American genetic genealogist whose company works with cold cases in many countries — say they have made a breakthrough. The title they came up with rules out at least one leading theory that linked a man to a woman interrogated by police in the 1940s, as well as more colorful ideas about espionage and codes.
“We just say that’s what the DNA tells us,” Professor Derek Abbott, of the University of Adelaide, said in an interview. “The cops need to establish a legal definition of who this guy was.”
He and genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick, president of Identifinders International, said they began assembling the puzzle in February thanks to recent advances in extracting DNA from rootless hair.
The hair itself was captured on a plaster cast of the man’s face made more than half a century ago by investigators who hoped someone would recognize him.
The man was found dead in December 1948, lying against a sea wall on Somerton Beach, near Adelaide in South Australia. He was wearing a jacket and tie with the tags cut off; he had a half-smoked cigarette on his collar; and in his pockets were unused train and bus tickets, chewing gum, cigarettes, a box of matches, two combs, and a piece of paper. It had the line “tamam shud” printed on it, which means “completed” in Persian.
Nearby at the train station, the police found a suitcase that belonged to a man. In the suitcase on a piece of clothing and a laundry bag was the inscription “T. KEAN” or “KEANE”, but the police did not find any missing persons under that name.
A few months after the case went public, the man turned in the classic book of Persian poetry, The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which he says he found in his car with the last page torn out and letters scrawled on the back cover.
The autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death, although it found an enlarged spleen and liver in poor condition, leading to the suggestion of poison, although no trace of it was found.
Over the decades, the attraction of the Somerton Man mystery has grown. across Australia, and then to internet sleuths around the world.
Some have speculated that he was involved in the black market (due to clipped labels and post-war smuggling boom); that he was a spy (due to Cold War tensions and code letters); or that he was a former ballet dancer (because he had unusually strong calf muscles). Some wondered if his relatives could be found because of his distinctive ears and teeth.
By 2011, Dr. Abbott had spent years researching the case, and according to him, the police allowed him to take about 50 hairs from the death mask for analysis. In 2012 and 2018, the University of Adelaide extracted some DNA from the hair, he said. In February of this year, Dr. Abbott and Dr. Fitzpatrick finally, with the help of the California company Astrea Forensics, did enough to start a real search.
Using GEDmatch, a genealogical research site also used in the Golden State murder case, they found a distant paternal relative of the Somerton man. They then built a family tree of over 4,000 people.
“You get to know who some of them are, you play with their details – it’s like Sudoku,” Dr. Fitzpatrick said in an interview. “You’re trying to find the best match.”
Back in March, they spotted a man named Carl Webb, who went by the name Charles, with no date or death papers. They searched for historical documents, such as voter lists, and began checking some of the details contained therein. They discovered that Mr. Webb was born in 1905 in Victoria—the state where the police believed the Somerton Man was from in the 1940s—and worked as an electrical engineer and tool maker.
They also learned that his sister, who lived near his home in Melbourne, was married to a man named Thomas Keane.
But they needed more, and they continued to work with DNA. They tracked the man down his mother’s side to find a living relative and triangulate a match.
“In all this soup and ocean of DNA cousins, we were able to link one of them to Carl’s father and the other to Carl’s mother,” Dr. Fitzpatrick said. “You really narrowed it down to the point where it could be any of Carl’s siblings, but Carl has no documented deaths.”
Dr. Abbott said it was the cousin, thrice removed from Australia, whose matching DNA provided the ultimate clue. Between DNA and historical documents, he said, “we knew we had them.”
Both researchers said many important questions needed to be addressed, such as the cause of death, what brought the person to Somerton Beach, and what his life was like. They hope that surviving relatives can provide more documents or reports to fill in these gaps.
“There is still a lot of interesting research to be done about his circumstances and who he was,” Dr. Abbott said. “It’s still on the to-do list.”
Their conclusion disproves one theory that linked Dr. Abbott’s private life to Somerton’s secret.
In 2009, he tried to find a woman who was questioned by the police during the initial investigation because of a phone number in a book of poetry. However, she died, as did her son, a professional ballet dancer whose distinctive teeth and ears resembled Somerton Man. Dr. Abbott was able to interview the man’s daughter, Rachel Egan, an encounter that led to courtship and then marriage in 2010.
Now, if the researchers are right, and Charles Webb’s body was indeed found on the beach all those decades ago, these physical features were just an odd coincidence, and Miss Egan is not the Somerton man’s granddaughter.
“I’m waiting for Derek to file for divorce,” she said.
Her husband offered a quick clarification.
“She’s joking,” he said.