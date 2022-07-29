DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks agree to three-year, $72 million extension

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said star wide receiver DK Metcalf and the Seahawks were “working” to reach a deal on Wednesday. It came after a day.

Metcalf and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, the most ever for a receiver.

The 24-year-old receiver skipped the Seahawks’ minicamp in June amid contract negotiations. He reported to the team’s training camp on Wednesday but did not participate in practice. Carroll said Metcalf isn’t sitting out because of his foot after offseason surgery, except to confirm it’s contractual.

Metcalf was drafted out of Ole Miss by the Seahawks in 2019 with the 64th overall pick. In his three seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf amassed 3,170 yards on 216 receptions and 29 touchdowns. He had a career-high 1,303 receiving yards in 2020.

He is scheduled to enter the final year of his rookie contract this upcoming season before an extension.

Carroll is confident Metcalf will get a new contract.

