Dodge is shutting down the assembly line that produces its Challenger muscle in December 2023, but most of its build can be made before then and will be sold with some… some assembly required.

The automaker was looking to get the most out of the factory while still owning it, so it decided to sell Challenger bodies al-la-carte to drag racing car builders.

White people in the flesh are literally like that. Shells finished in white E-coat paint, although other colors are optional.

They cost $7,995 and are available for order through one of Dodge’s Certified Direct Connection dealers, certified to sell its top performance and racing parts.

The bodies are aimed at grassroots racers looking to create an affordable drag car, but Dodge has something for those willing to pay more to get more.

It will offer a rolling chassis complete with suspension, roll cage, Strange Engineering 9-inch rear axle and drag wheels with Mickey Thompson tires for $89,999.

Buyers will need to complete their own powertrain, driveline and engine management system, but a wide selection of all is available from the Direct Connect catalog, depending on performance level.

Dodge teamed up with Final Speed ​​to sell full carbon fiber recreations of the 1970 Dodge Charger for street customs, with the Plymouth Barracuda and Plymouth Road Runner to follow.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but finished carbon fiber-body custom cars often sell well into the six-figure range.