New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

And you thought it was hard to pull on the highway.

An operation is underway to recover a Ford F-150 pickup stuck in the Arctic Circle … and deep underwater.

The truck is one of the first to travel across the ice from Yellowknife to Resolute, Canada, for a transglobal car expedition starting in 2024 with the goal of becoming the first to circumnavigate both poles with wheeled vehicles. .

The customized Ford was built by Iceland’s Arctic Trucks, which is known for turning pickups and SUVs into extreme snow machines. The clothing became world famous after several appearances on the BBC show “Top Gear” and plans to start production of vehicles in New Hampshire next year to sell in the US and North America.

The $109K FORD F-150 RAPTOR R is the brand’s most powerful pickup

While returning from the destination, the truck got stuck in thinner than expected ice and eventually sank in 26 feet of water. No one was injured, but the team vowed to recover the vehicle and work with local authorities to come up with a plan to minimize damage to the ecosystem.

Review: 2022 Ford Expedition Ready for Timberline Woods

A spokesperson for the expedition told Fox News Digital that a dozen crew members are now en route to the recovery operation, which will begin on August 25 and is expected to take three days.

After breaking through the ice cover, divers go into the icy water and attach float bags to the truck. The disabled vehicle is then brought to the surface and airlifted by an Airbus Super Puma heavy lift helicopter to Gjoa Haven, 180 miles away, the nearest town with a transshipment port to Montreal.

“It was developed with the world’s best international team in polar orbiting, experienced cold-water recovery experts and a team of indigenous underwater camera operators. Our respect for the Earth motivates our desire to do the right thing to solve the problem. The region, and the most natural and beautiful places on the planet. Bringing global attention as one,” team member and professional racing driver Andrew Comrie-Picard said in a statement for the operation.

Electric Nissan Arya first North Pole to South Pole trip attempt

The F-150’s suspension has been redesigned with 44-inch taller tires, widebody fender flares, a larger fuel tank and a remote tire inflation system that adjusts pressure to improve traction on loose surfaces. Arctic Trucks transforms many models for rescue services, utilities, explorers and adventurers, including the internationally renowned Toyota Hilux featured on “Top Gear.”

A long cross-ice journey is planned for next March, another first, when Arctic Trucks aims to steer the F-150 across frozen Baffin Bay to Greenland.

A full circumnavigation of the transglobal car expedition begins in Ushuaia, Argentina and takes it through 32 countries, requiring five journeys by ship – around the treacherous Darien Gap connecting Colombia to Panama; Greenland to Denmark; from Istanbul, Turkey to Alexandria, Egypt; From Cape Town, South Africa to Antarctica and from Antarctica to Argentina.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The effort is offset with carbon credits and sponsored by National Geographic and Goodgear, a Swiss nonprofit focused on scientific research and bringing new technologies to remote communities.