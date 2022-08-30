New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The dive team that recovered the body of 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who went missing from a California reservoir last week, has announced it is also helping to search for two other missing California women.

Rodney’s remains were found in an overturned vehicle submerged in 14 feet of water in Prosser Creek Reservoir, only 55 feet offshore by Adventures With Purpose (AWP), a popular YouTube channel that helps with missing persons cases.

The teenager was last seen on Aug. 6 at a high school graduation sendoff in Truckee, California, and her disappearance was initially considered a possible abduction due to suspicious circumstances.

In a recent livestream where Rodney’s silver Honda CRV was discovered with her body, AWP announced that they will next be looking for Jolisa Fuentes, 22, of Selma, California, and Annette Adams, 75, of San Luis. Obispo, according to reports.

Fuentes was seen driving alone in her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent on Aug. 7 after stopping at a Fresno County gas station at 4 a.m. to make a few purchases, authorities said.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said investigators are treating Fuentes’ disappearance as a “criminal case” and authorities are focusing search efforts in the Pine Flat Lake and Avocado Lake areas west of Selma, based on the last pings from Fuentes’ phone the morning she disappeared.

Meanwhile, Annette Adams, also known as Annette Marotto, was last heard from on April 25, 2021 in San Luis Obispo.

Law enforcement said she may be driving a black Buick Enclave.