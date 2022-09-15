New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Thirteen men, including a Disney and a Public Supermarket employee, have been arrested in Florida for allegedly “sexually abusing” and “grooming” children.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described “Operation Cyber ​​Guardian II” at a news conference Thursday.

The accused allegedly communicated with and solicited children they thought were children online.

The eight suspects, according to reports, met with what they believed to be children at different times at a secret location in Polk County to sexually assault them.

Detectives obtained warrants for five other suspects, who were arrested and booked into jails in their respective counties.

Three of the suspects are believed to be talking to parents or guardians of children who want to teach their “kids” to have sex or arrange for a minor to have sex with the suspect.

The 13 men face a total of 41 felony and three misdemeanor charges, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted indecent battery, using a computer to entice a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and transmitting material. Harmful to children.

Of the suspects with warrants, they are all accused of sending sexually suggestive images or videos to people they thought were 13, 14, or 15-year-old girls or 14-year-old boys.

Along with the agency team, Chris Hansen from “To Catch a Predator” worked with investigators, FOX 13 Tampa reports.