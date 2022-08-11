Disney+ has 221 million streaming subscribers, surpassing Netflix for the first time

On Wednesday, Disney said it added 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service in the April-June fiscal quarter, ahead of Netflix in the streaming wars with around 221 million total subscriptions.

Netflix ended June with 220.7 million subscribers after losing nearly one million subscribers last quarter.

Walt Disney Co. also said on Wednesday it is raising prices for U.S. streaming subscribers who want to watch Disney+ ad-free as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek called “streaming’s best value.”

The price increase is due to a new tiered service that Disney will launch in December for US subscribers. Basic Disney+ is $7.99 (CAD$10.21) per month today. Starting in December, this basic service will show ads, so a subscriber who doesn’t want ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 (CAD$14.04) per month, up 37.5 % above current prices. The annual plan will cost $109.99 (CAD$140.52).

It’s unclear if the subscription price will change in Canada, where Disney+ costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

“We expect the level of ads to be popular, and we expect some people to want to be ad-free,” CFO Christine McCarthy said on a conference call with analysts.

The most popular Netflix streaming plan in the US is now $15.50 (CA$19.80) per month, while its premium plan is $20 (CA$25.55) per month. This followed several rate hikes to help pay for its original programming, which became even more important as Disney removed its programming and classic films from Netflix after licensing agreements between the companies expired.

Disney said paid subscriptions to Disney+ were up 31%, mostly internationally, compared to the same period last year. But revenue growth was not as strong due to operating losses due to “higher programming and manufacturing, technology and marketing costs.”

Disney surpassed earnings expectations

Rising sales from Disney for its streaming services, including Hulu and ESPN+, combined with a rebound in the theme park business after shutting down during the pandemic, saw the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant beat Wall Street expectations with a quarterly profit of Wednesday.

Disney reported $21.5 billion in revenue in the three months to July 2, up 26% year-over-year.

Disney said parks, experiences and products sales rose to $7.39 billion (CA$9.4 billion), up 70% from $4.34 billion (CA$5.5 billion) a year earlier . The numbers represent an ongoing recovery from COVID-19 restrictions that temporarily closed all Disney parks in 2020, reduced capacity through most of 2021, and continued to impact some places like Shanghai Disneyland, which was open for just three days in April. June Quarter.