New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Guests shared on social media that Disney World’s “It’s a Small World” ride broke down, leaving guests stranded for more than an hour.

While Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” sometimes things go wrong. Video shared on social media The end of Saturday’s ride shows a long line of guest-filled boats. A boat in the opposite direction appears to be slowly sinking into the water.

The video caption reads, “This boat says it’s not a small world… We’ve been stuck and tortured for over an hour.”

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Located in the Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland, “It’s a Small World” is one of the most popular attractions in Disney Parks history.

‘Little Mermaid’ star Jodi Benson explains how she became the voice of Ariel: ‘Thank God so much’

Small boats float through the cavernous rooms, with toys from around the world singing “It’s a Small World of All” over and over on the children’s ride.

“It’s a Small World” has been a part of Disney World since the beginning. When the park opened on October 1, 1971, “It’s a Small World” was one of the opening day attractions. The ride was created by Walt Disney for the 1964-1965 World’s Fair in New York and became an instant hit.

Voc Disney: 10 Families Who Rejected Disney Because of Left-Wing Politics

In May 1966, the ride was built for Disneyland in California and rebuilt at Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Earlier this month, a log sank into Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain attraction. Guests are caught on camera self-moving from moving log ride vehicles.