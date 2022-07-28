New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Human bones found at a Florida construction site last week have halted the building of a high-profile community while a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida (USF) help detectives explore the dig site.

The human femur was uncovered July 18 while construction crews were excavating a site for new residential buildings in the Toscana community on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wednesday, Sheriff Rick Staly FOX13 Tampa confirmed that two femurs and fragments of skulls and jaws have been found.

“We have two Famers,” Staley said. “If we find a third femur, we have a problem.”

More remains were found at Lake Mead, the National Park Service says

A medical examiner determined the exhumed remains were human, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives called in the USF anthropologist team because it has specialized equipment that will help speed up the search of the remaining dirt mounds for further signs of human remains.

“He’s covered a lot of ground and dug through these piles of dirt and lost nothing — bones, clothes. Anything else,” USF anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimberly told the station.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In 2014, a USF anthropology team discovered Florida’s infamous Arthur G. Assisted in excavating 55 graves at Dozier School for Boys.

Staley said after the search last week that investigators would remain at the scene until they determine the man’s identity and learn what happened.

“We don’t know at this time how the remains got there or if it was a homicide, natural death or suicide,” the sheriff said. “We will do everything we can to identify the remains and bring the family together.”