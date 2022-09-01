Discovery of black widow spiders prompted fumigation at Transit Cape Breton garage

The discovery of western black widow spiders on a new bus delivered from California to Sydney, North Carolina has led to the closure of Transit Cape Breton’s main garage on Welton Street as the facility is being fumigated.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokeswoman Christina Lamay said the bus arrived last week after passing through Ontario. The spiders were discovered on Monday as the new car was being prepared for use.

“It was definitely a first in the municipality,” Lamy said. “Our people are working to get it ready for service, so we’ve definitely taken immediate action.”

She did not say directly how many spiders were found.

Christina LaMay is a representative of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. She says getting rid of the spiders can take several months. (SHS)

Western black widow spiders do not inhabit Atlantic Canada. They can be found in parts of western Canada and some Western American states such as Texas, Arizona, and California.

Lamy said the process of getting rid of the spiders could take months, as they had to make sure there were no spiders or eggs left on the bus.

“You kill one, but you don’t know what is necessarily hiding in nooks and crannies, so you want to keep doing it until the possibility of any survival after a certain point is gone,” Lamy said.

She said the bus had never been used in public places and she had no reason to believe the spiders would spread.

“We believe that it is completely localized in this facility, in this bus. And so we are really addressing the problem at its source,” she said.

Lamy said she does not expect any disruption to public transport during the fumigation.

MORE TOP STORIES