Discovery of 12 Inuvialuit graves in Edmonton ends families affected by TB epidemic

A woman from Inuvik, NWT, says finding and marking the grave of her long-lost brother, who died in infancy during a tuberculosis epidemic, feels like the end of her life.

Peggy Day said that Ricky Don Kayotuk would have been her big brother had he not died at the age of 10 months at the Charles Camsell Hospital in Edmonton, where he was sent after he fell ill.

His grave is one of 12 recently discovered in the Edmonton area by the Nanilavut Initiative, which searches for Inuit who were separated from their families and died during an epidemic from the 1940s to 1960s.

“All I can think about is my mother and how empty her hands must have been,” Day said, revealing what little she knows about her brother’s short life. Her mother, who has since died, told her that he fell ill when he was only nine months old, in 1961.

Nanilavut’s initiative leads family members to found graves, as well as providing headstones like this one for Day’s long-lost brother. (Peggy Day)

Day said he was sent from Northwest Deer Station to Inuvik for treatment and then eventually to Charles Camsell Hospital. She said he died of pneumonia and her family never found out where he was buried.

Until now.

In connection with a separate investigation into unmarked graves at the hospital last year, Day’s family contacted the Nanilawut Initiative in search of her brother’s burial site. No unmarked graves have been found in Charles Camsell, but this spring, Day received word from Beverly Lenny, who leads the Nanilawut initiative in the Inuvialuit settlement area, that her brother had been found in a cemetery in St. Albert.

“She gave me his death certificate and I thought, ‘No way, no way.’

The moment made Day more emotional than she expected, and she remembered telling her husband that she didn’t expect to cry so much for a brother she’d never seen. A day among family members now in the Edmonton area to honor the 12 Inuvialuit beneficiaries it has already found, the initiative says.

Nanilavut Initiative

The Nanilavut initiative – the result of a collaboration between the federal government, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami – is working in five different regions of Canada to find the Inuit who died during the TB epidemic.

Tuberculosis is a contagious and potentially fatal lung disease that is now preventable and curable, but has reached epidemic proportions in the past. The incidence peaked among the Inuit between the 1940s and 1960s, and the Canadian government claims that a third of the Inuit became infected in the 1950s.

Many of these Inuit were sent from their home communities to medical facilities for treatment. While some have returned home, others have not. Their bodies were buried next to the facilities, and their loved ones were never informed of their fate.

“These were our old people, our parents, our children, the people who passed on our culture,” said Clarissa Gordon, Nanilavut IRC medical officer. “There was no connection between the hospital and the house… they just disappeared.”

The effort to find them stemmed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2019 apology for the “colonial” and “targeted” mistreatment of the Inuit during the outbreak. Gordon said they have funding from the federal government to mark every grave they find with a headstone and send two family members to each location.

“We are doing research, finding missing Inuvialuit and helping their surviving family members get this closure.”

Individual ceremonies for each loved one began last week. The IRC is holding a public graveyard ceremony Thursday at Fort Edmonton Park at 1pm. The corporation is also planning a memorial trip Friday morning that will travel and lay wreaths at each of the five burial sites in the Edmonton area.

In a statement to the Nanilavut Initiative, Duane Smith, IRC CEO and Chairman, said the corporation’s goal is to shut down every Inuvialuit family and pay tribute to their lost loved ones.

“Too much time has passed without proper answers or commemoration,” he said.

A place to go remember

One of the graves belongs to James’ brother Harry Philip.

A 50-year-old man from Saks Harbor, NWT, said his brother died somewhere in Edmonton when he was about two years old. His mother, unlike Day’s mother, now has the opportunity to say goodbye to her lost son.

“She’s a mother, she probably carried with her all her life that her son passed away,” said Harry. “At least now we have a place where… we can go.”

Harry said that his mother and brother went to Edmonton for commemorative events.

“We feel it mostly for our mom because we haven’t met our brother. All we did was hear about it, and then, you know, feelings come with it when mom tells us.”