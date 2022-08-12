New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities have received more than 900 tips about the disappearance of 16-year-old Kelly Rodney from a campground party a week ago. Tahoe National Forest in Truckee California.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted and are looking at their investigation as a kidnapping. An Amber Alert has not yet been issued in this case, however, there is no evidence at this time to confirm that Rodney was abducted.

Here’s a timeline of events since Rodney’s disappearance:

August 5

Surveillance footage captured Rodney wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants at a local business on August 5, six hours before her disappearance.

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

Later that day, Rodney, an early high school graduate, attends an end-of-summer party with friends from high school near the Prosser Family Campground in Tahoe National Park. Locals call this area “Campground”.

The party grew from a high school event to a party of about 300 people who ranged in age from teenagers to young adults and even some older people, some of whom were unfamiliar to the teenage attendees. Drugs and alcohol were involved at the party, and authorities are looking for video footage or photos of a possible fight that night.

Rodney had enough to drink to get drunk, according to her friend and recent graduate, Sami Smith, who added that she didn’t believe Rodney would have driven under those conditions.

Rodney texted her mother around 11:30 p.m. to say she planned to leave the campground around 12:15 p.m.

“I told her to be safe,” Rodney’s mother, Lindsay Nieman-Rodney, told Fox News in an interview Friday, ” … and that was the last time she texted me.”

August 6.

According to officials, Rodney speaks with friends and family shortly after midnight

Missing Kelly Rodney’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should be issued immediately,’ wants to stay ‘positive’

Her phone goes off around 12.33 am that day. It was last pinged near the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest before it closed, Placer County officials said.

The 16-year-old’s family lives in a lodge south of town about 10 miles from the campground.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Rodney has been reported missing and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared an alert about Rodney’s disappearance later that day. The sheriff’s office also reported that Rodney’s vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plate “8YUR127,” was missing.

August 7

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office establishes a tip line for information leading to Rodney’s whereabouts.

Authorities also began searching for a missing 16-year-old boy near the Prosser Family Campground. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating Possible abduction Because the girl’s SUV was also unaccounted for.

August 8

Detectives follow up on leads and continue to search the campground with a Falcon 30 helicopter. Several law enforcement agencies in Northern California and Nevada, which border the area, are involved in the search. The FBI is also involved.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Massive search by friends uncovers last known footprint of teenager in possible abduction case

Pacer County Sheriff’s Office air operations crews fly along the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, as well as around the Prosser Lake area.

August 9

Search crews comb Lake Prosser by boat, and land-based search parties gather near the shore.

Next

Image 1 of 4

previous

Next

Image 2 of 4

previous

Next

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

The sheriff’s office receives more than 100 tips regarding Rodney’s whereabouts but none leading to the location of her or her vehicle. 77 law enforcement personnel have been assigned to the case.

10 August

During a joint briefing Wednesday afternoon, police from multiple agencies urged more partygoers to come forward. They say they have received a large amount of video from the party but have no leads leading them to Rodney’s whereabouts.

The search now involves multiple aircraft, including helicopters and planes flying in formation above, dive teams and all-terrain vehicles including four-wheelers, trikes and dirt bikes. There are search dogs present and at least 100 members of law enforcement are visible, including A member of the FBI, who initially focused their attention on campsite 4.

In a joint statement, the Placer County and Nevada County Sheriff’s Offices said they have assigned 265 personnel to the case. The number of tips received tripled Tuesday’s total to more than 300.

Investigators say they have yet to recover any items associated with Rodney and are still looking for witnesses who saw Rodney physically leave the campground party.

August 11

The FBI lists Rodney as a missing person and issues a poster sharing information about the 16-year-old.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has activated the CodeRed Emergency Alert System.

“We have about 80% enrollment for Nevada County, so out of our 100,000 residents, that message should reach about 80,000 residents,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said of the coded alert at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Authorities released the last known photo of Rodney, taken about a month before her disappearance, and show her distinctive gold jewelry.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

More than 220 law enforcement personnel have been assigned to the search and authorities have received more than 500 tips from across the country related to the case. Other countries have also offered to help find Rodney.

Investigators collect and bag evidence found near the Prosser family campground.

12 August

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has announced that law enforcement has received more than 900 tips related to Rodney’s disappearance. Investigators are still looking for signs of the 16-year-old or her vehicle.

Search dogs, planes and several law enforcement vehicles arrive at the campground Friday morning to continue following up on leads and evidence found Thursday. Officers cordon off an area of ​​the campground where evidence is being collected for processing in hopes of finding Kelly and her vehicle.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings. She drives a car Silver 2013 Honda CRV With California license plate 8YUR127. On its rear window, below the rear wiper blade is a small sheep’s head sticker.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with photos and videos that could help in the investigation of Rodney’s disappearance can submit them to authorities here .

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.