On the occasion of the 35th anniversary Iconic movie “Dirty Dancing” This weekend, Patrick Swayze’s widow paid tribute to the late actor.

“When Patrick was alive, he always said, ‘I’m in my second generation of fans’ … he was approached by young women who weren’t even born when the movie came out,” Niemi told Entertainment Weekly. tonight

Niemi was married to Swayze since 1975, who died in 2009 at the age of 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Swayze’s widow described her late husband this way “one of a kind” And almost 13 years later she says her presence is still felt.

“It’s very strange to have someone so far away and still have them so close in your heart,” Niemi told the media outlet.

“I feel like he’s with me every day, but it’s nice to have him physically in the room,” she added. “But, I tell you what, we’ve had a great trip, and there’s a lot to be thankful for.”

“Dirty Dancing” was released in August 1987 and featured Niemi Swayze’s iconic scene During that time he lifted actress Jennifer Grey, who played “Baby”, over his head.

“Patrick loves to go, he’s strong enough to do all those things,” Niemi revealed.

“When they wanted to pull off a great lift, he said, ‘I’ve got one for you.'”

In July 2020, Lionsgate confirmed that there will be a “Dirty Dancing” reboot and said Gray is cooperating with the studio.

Swayze’s widow suggested the late actor “wouldn’t do it again” if he were still alive.

“Dirty Dancing was like lightning in a bottle,” notes Niemi. “I don’t think you can ever completely duplicate anything. I think you always have to start fresh, but if they’re going to do it, I hope it’s the absolute best and has its own character and personality and source of inspiration.”