The iconic film has completed 35 years.A nasty dance“First screened on the big screen and became an instant hit. Neither the film’s stars nor studio executives anticipated the film’s massive success. In fact, they almost scrapped the idea of ​​a theatrical release in favor of a direct-to-video release.

Thankfully that didn’t happen and after 44 days of shooting, the classic movie hit the theatres.

“It was lightning in a bottle, it just happened, and it was so beautiful and I can’t explain it,” “Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Gray told PEOPLE in April.

“‘Dirty Dancing’ is a fantastic story, a successful film and formula, Using dance as a metaphor For embodying your power and getting out of your head and your limiting belief systems.”

Here’s a look at what the stars of the film look like 35 years later.

Jennifer Gray

Jennifer Gray made her breakthrough role in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” but she gained worldwide fame playing Frances “Baby” Houseman in the 1987 hit “Dirty Dancing.” This role earned Grey Golden Globe nomination And catapulted her to stardom.

She returned to the big screen the following year in “Bloodhounds of Broadway” alongside Matt Damon, working steadily on films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. During this time, she also appeared on several television shows, including “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, where she eventually placed first.

In July 2001, Gray married actor/director Clark Gregg. After nearly 20 years together, they announced their separation in January 2020 and officially divorced in February 2021. They have a daughter.

Patrick Swayze

After several small television roles, Patrick Swayze First came to the public in 1973 in “The Outsiders”. But his breakout role was Johnny Castle in “Dirty Dancing.” His performance in the film earned him the first of three Golden Globe nominations. He also wrote the Top 10 hit “She’s Like the Wind”, which was featured on the film’s soundtrack.

His next role was in the 1990 hit “Ghost” alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, a role that also earned him a Golden Globe nomination. That was followed by the 1991 hit “Point Break.” After several successful films, Swayze was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997.

Swayze was married to wife Lisa Niemi for 34 years. They met in 1970 when he was 18 and she was 14 and married in 1975. In January 2008, Swayze was diagnosed with the disease. Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died in September 2009.

Cynthia Rhodes

Cynthia Rhodes started her career as a dancer, appearing in several dance-related films Like “Flashdance”. and “Staying Alive,” but her most notable role was as dance instructor Penny Johnson in “Dirty Dancing.”

After “Dirty Dancing” her next film “Curse of the Crystal Eye” was also her last. Rhodes then starred mainly in music videos and, at one point, was part of a girl group called Animation.

Rhodes met her husband in 1983 while working on “Staying Alive” and married a few years later in January 1989. The couple have three sons, but announced their divorce in April 2014 after 25 years of marriage.

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop was already established as a stage actress before appearing as Marjorie Houseman in “Dirty Dancing.” She originated the role of Sheila in “A Chorus Line” on Broadway and won a Tony Award for Best Supporting or Featured Actress in a Musical.

After her role in “Dirty Dancing,” Bishop appeared in several films, including “An Unmarried Woman,” “Queen’s Logic” and “Miami Rhapsody.” Her most notable role was Emily Gilmore.”Gilmore Girls,” she starred in from 2000-2007, even returning for the show’s 2016 Netflix revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

She reunited with “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2012 for her new show “Bunheads,” which was canceled after one season. Bishop was married to talk show host Lee Leonard from 1981 until his death in 2018.

Jerry Orbach

In “Dirty Dancing” Dr. Before his supporting role as Jake Houseman, Jerry Orbach was a Broadway actor who transitioned to film and television in the 1980s.

For “Dirty Dancing” post, Orbach contributed his vocals Won an Academy Award The animated Disney film “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Candlestick Lumière. Orbach joined the cast of “Law & Order” in its third season, lasting 11 ½ seasons.

Orbach was married to his first wife Marta Curro for 17 years and had two sons with her before divorcing in 1975. He married his second wife Elaine Cancilla in 1979 and remained with her until her death from prostate cancer in 2004. 1994 and battled the disease for 10 years before dying at the age of 69.

Jane Brooker

Jane Brooker’s most notable role was Lisa Houseman, Baby’s older sister, on “Dirty Dancing.” Then she appeared In films like “Stealing Home,” “Doctor Doctor” and “Bloodhounds of Broadway.”

Brooker helped co-write the song “Hula Hana”, which her character sings during the film’s talent show.

She married her first husband Brian O’Connor in 1986 and had a daughter with him before divorcing in 1993. She later married wedding photographer Raul Vega and had another daughter with him.

Max Cantor

Max Cantor appeared in “Dirty Dancing” as Robbie, a waiter at a resort dating Baby’s sister Lisa. Later in the film, we learn that Robbie got Penny pregnant and left her to figure things out on her own.

Kantor appeared in another film in 1989, “Fear, Anxiety & Depression”. He also worked as a journalist, writing for The Village Voice about potential A cure for heroin addiction addiction

Kanter died of a drug overdose in 1991. He is 32.