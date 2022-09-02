Director Mani Amar killed in fight with Surrey neighbor: police

Investigators have identified a man they say was killed in a brawl between neighbors in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday that escalated.

The Joint Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Manbir (Mani) Amar died after being attacked in the 14100 block of 61st Avenue around 1:50 p.m. PT.

The family confirmed to the CBC that the victim is an award-winning director.

The RCMP was called to the Newton area due to reports of a fight between two men. A statement issued on Thursday said officers found Amar wounded and later died.

“This was an isolated incident between two neighbors,” the IHIT sergeant said. Timothy Pierotti wrote in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this situation has escalated to the point where a life has been lost.”

The statement said that the police found the suspect at the scene and detained him.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, but Amar has been identified by IHIT “in the hope of advancing the investigation.”

The RCMP is asking anyone who has information about the incident but has not yet spoken to police to contact IHIT.

“He left a legacy”

For years, Amar has brought attention to gang violence through his advocacy and filmmaking.

Karen Reid Sidhu of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society said Amar had worked with her organization and provided valuable information about young people tempted by gang life.

“He had had enough of all the shootings going on and the young people involved in the gangs,” Sidhu said.

“He had such a passion for helping kids try to stay away from gangsterism. And now he is no longer with us.”

According to Sidhu, he saw the value of mentorship from other young people, as the recognition of adult voices may not have as much impact.

He understood the need to reach out to young people as early as possible – before they were rooted in a gangster lifestyle.

Sidhu said that Amar was especially saddened to see young men from South Asia enter the life of a bandit.

“He was adamant that this is not what the South Asian community represents, but unfortunately this is what is happening right now,” she said. “He was very passionate about it.”

IMDB credits Amar with three films: a short, a documentary, and a feature called Steps into the land of bandits described as “an adaptation of real events that shattered Vancouver’s South Asian community.”

“He left a legacy,” Sidhu said.