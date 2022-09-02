Dionne Warwick has fun being mistaken for Gladys Knight at the US Open

(CNN) first, Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open. Now, two more legends have been mixed.

The Internet had a field day after former tennis pro and analyst Mary Carrillo identified Dionne Warwick in the stands as Gladys Knight. Carrillo’s colleague Chanda Rubin also repeated the error.

Both singers were present See Serena Williams on Wednesday — Warwick, who has become quite the Twitter star, had some fun with the mix-up.

“Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk but say a little prayer for you,” she tweeted with a smiley emoji and a neutral face. Emoji

Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk but say a little prayer for you 😂😐 — Dianne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) 1 September 2022

Of course she sings Knight’s peeps, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” as well as two of her own – “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

