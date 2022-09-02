type here...
Dionne Warwick has fun being mistaken for Gladys Knight at the US Open

By printveela editor

(CNN)first, Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at the US Open. Now, two more legends have been mixed.

The Internet had a field day after former tennis pro and analyst Mary Carrillo identified Dionne Warwick in the stands as Gladys Knight. Carrillo’s colleague Chanda Rubin also repeated the error.
Both singers were present See Serena Williams on Wednesday — Warwick, who has become quite the Twitter star, had some fun with the mix-up.
    “Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk but say a little prayer for you,” she tweeted with a smiley emoji and a neutral face. Emoji
      Of course she sings Knight’s peeps, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” as well as two of her own – “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”
      Singer Dionne Warwick (left) looks on during the women’s singles second round match between Annette Kontavit and Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31 in New York City.

      Knight wasn’t hurt either, tweeting, “Dionne and I have been sisters for a long time and I hope she’s honored that she was wrong about me.”
      “I am sure this was an honest mistake,” Knight wrote. “It was a blessing to be home to see Serena’s greatness.
          Rubin also tweeted about it, writing in response to a Twitter user that the mistake was “unacceptable”.
          “Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Aunt Gladys was on the stand) and not at our program monitor that showed Ms. Dion…the mistake was immediately corrected,” Rubin tweeted.

