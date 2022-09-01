New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dionne Warwick There was a fitting response after being mistaken for Gladys Knight on television at the US Open on Wednesday night.

ESPN commentators Mary Carrillo and Chanda Rubin misjudged the legendary musician Night78, Serena Williams competes with Annette Kontaveite on the tennis court when the camera pans to Warwick.

“A few more stars have arrived,” Rubin said. “Glady’s night,” Carrillo says as the camera captures Warwick as Rubin agrees.

Warwick, 81, accidentally joked on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of getting on that midnight train to Georgia, I’m not going to walk, I’m going to say a little prayer for you,” she added with a smile and a straight-looking emoji.

Rubin explained the error, saying, “Too bad I was looking at the court first (Aunt Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dion… The mistake was immediately corrected.”

Several big-name celebrities were in the crowd Wednesday night to cheer on Williams.

Celebs like Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Seal and Tiger Woods Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.

Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

This is the second time Warwick has taken to Twitter following major events this week. Following Sunday’s VMAs, the “Walk On Bye” singer tweeted about Young Gravy, who went viral for attending the award show with TikTok star Addison Rae’s mother, Sheree Easterling.

“Young gravy? Like food? ????” Warwick wrote. After misspelling the artist’s stage name, she posted a follow-up tweet that I just learned was “Yung” not “Yung.” I’m still confused about the gravy. OK.”

Gravy, 29, surprised viewers when he arrived at the VMAs with Easterling as his date.

“We met online and connected right away,” he told E! News after his appearance on the pre-show.