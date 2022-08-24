New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has made an exciting discovery after a river dried up due to extreme drought conditions – giant dinosaur footprints from 113 million years ago.

The tracks were opened in the Paluxie River as water levels dropped due to a major drought that dried out parts of North Texas this summer, the park announced last week. The park is located southwest of Dallas near Glen Rose.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, “Due to extreme drought conditions this past summer, the river was completely dry in most places, allowing more tracks to be opened here in the park.” “Under normal river conditions, these new tracks are underwater and usually filled with silt, which makes them buried and not visible.”

Most of the park’s dinosaur tracks belong to two different species: a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called Sauroposeidon, according to the park.

The newly discovered footprints in the river belong to an Acrocanthosaurus, which authorities describe as a dinosaur that was about 15 feet tall and weighed about seven tons as an adult. Meanwhile, they said that an adult Sauroposidon was about 60 feet tall and weighed about 44 tons.

The park has shared photos online showing volunteers helping to clean up dino tracks and remove debris.

However, due to the upcoming forecasted rains, the parks said that soon the prehistoric tracks will be re-buried under the river water.

On Monday, residents in North Texas woke up to flooding in some areas with up to 10 inches of rain.

The layer of silt that will once again cover the footprints will help protect the track from natural weathering and erosion, the park said.

“While these new dinosaur tracks were only visible for a short time, there was surprise and excitement at the discovery of new dinosaur tracks in the park,” the state parks department said.