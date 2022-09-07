Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea Orsic. Dink drowns in Tuchel’s team

Not exactly how Thomas Tuchel envisioned his 100th game as Chelsea manager. In a competition where he was so successful only 17 months ago in the final against Manchester City, the German was powerless to stop Dinamo Zagreb from scoring a famous win thanks to a well-scored goal by Miroslav Oršić.

With their owner Todd Boly watching from the stands, Chelsea succumbed in almost every aspect as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang survived debut to forget after his last day on the move from Barcelona without scoring a total of no shots on goal for its 59 minutes. on the field. Nor did things fare much better for Tuchel, who was uncharacteristically haphazard in his tactics and even used Raheem Sterling in central midfield for much of the second half. For the first time since he took over from Frank Lampard, Chelsea have lost three away matches in a row and their problems are mounting.

Tuchel’s reaction to Saturday’s good win over West Ham was that Kepa Arrizabalaga made his first appearance of the season in place of Édouard Mendy, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were reinstated to the starting line-up. It’s been nearly five years since Aubameyang last competed in the competition while he was still at Borussia Dortmund, with his new manager saying the 33-year-old is “eager to play for us” despite a broken jaw at the end of the last tournament. month in Barcelona. Wearing a black face mask custom made by a specialist company in Milan, Aubameyang unexpectedly missed his first shot opportunity in the seventh minute after being played by Kai Havertz and then failing to make the most of Havertz’s cross that flashed in front of the net moments later.

But despite their home being badly damaged by an earthquake in March 2020, which meant attendance was limited to just 22,000, Dynamo fans were soon able to find a voice. Chelsea’s high defensive line deep in opposition has always been a risky approach and Bruno Petkovic’s clever header from a Robert Ljubičić pass provided Orsic with clear open space. Wesley Fofana had to make up for lost time, but how the Croatia striker, who scored a hat-trick against Tottenham and eliminated them from the Europa League in 2021, and also against West Ham last season, outplayed and then ran away from £70 million. the signing from Leicester will affect Tuchel. Things could have been even better for Dynamo if Arrijan Ademi’s shot from outside the penalty area had not been parried by Arrizabalaga to safety just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts have won the Croatian championship in the last five seasons and are no stranger to defending the lead, with Chelsea struggling to create a clear opening against an organized defence. Tuchel walked slowly towards the tunnel at the break, obviously wondering where things were going wrong.

The German coach returned to position five minutes before the start of the second half, introducing Hakim Ziyech in place of Azpilicuet and moving to the back four. Despite Sterling returning to an unfamiliar central midfield role, Chelsea at least looked more menacing, and Aubameyang’s clever shot from Chilwell’s cross was correctly ruled out for offside.

An impressive save by Arrizabalaga that carried a brilliant strike from Stefan Ristovski from distance to the crossbar prompted a double substitution for Tuchel, with Jorginho replacing Mateo Kovacic after a trial reunion against his former club, and Armando Broja ending a disappointing evening for Aubameyang. However, try as they might, Chelsea could not find their rhythm as the hosts seemed to be getting more confident as they got closer to the final whistle.

Another line-up change with 20 minutes left saw Ziyech trailing after him reluctantly after an increasingly furious Tuchel told him to replace left wingback and referee Istvan Kovacs showed Chelsea manager and his assistant Zsolt Löw yellow cards after they overdo it. sideline protests.