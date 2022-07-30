New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

TV legend Dick Van Dyke He posted a video on Instagram Friday night of himself knocking on the door and looking through the glass of an apparently closed spirit Halloween store.

The 96-year-old put his hands around his face so he could get a good look at the seasonal shop, as the man taking the video laughed and said, “Someone out there is fine, but…”.

“This is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” played in the “Mary Poppins” actor’s video, which also featured a glowing jack-o-lantern and creepy yellow eye emojis.

Online commenters agreed the store needed to open so the “Dick Van Dyke Show” star could get his horror fix.

“Come on now, @SpiritHalloween someone please let American Treasure [ Van Dyke ] into journey — mn Halloween Store!!!” one man joked.

“Open for him right away,” wrote another, along with a gif of a young van Dijk clapping.

“Imagine not knowing that a legend was at the door…” lamented the third.

“The man is a national treasure…let him in!!!” A fourth added a laughing emoji.

Spirit Halloween shops pop up in vacant retail spaces across the country in the months leading up to Oct. 31, but each store has a different opening date. Spirit sells Halloween costumes and decorations.

The comedian is a Halloween fan who has been turning his home into a haunted house for more than half a century.

A YouTube video from prop company Distortions Unlimited showed his home last year, complete with full-size animatronics, ghoulish actors and Van Dyke’s giant head whose mouth moved as Vincent Price recited dialogue from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller, Thriller.” “It was recorded by Van Dyck himself.

A framed black-and-white picture of a smiling Van Dyck also turned into a zombie in a different sense, his wife Arlene Silver, 50, turned into a vampire.

“That sounds great!” The “Dick Van Dyke Show” actor announced in a video while listening to his recording. “My God, that’s a masterpiece!” He said about the head.

Van Dyke asked the company if they would help him professionally remodel his home for the holidays last year, and the woman who answered the phone said she initially thought it was a customer calling with the same name and A famous comedian.

Halloween night at his home included entertainment for lucky guests, and the legendary performer and his wife even performed a song and dance.

“I started doing Halloween 50 years ago,” Van Dyke told the Distortions crew as he dined with them the day before at his house. “And I made this Frankenstein head. It looked beautiful, and I sculpted it out of clay. We were doing it in the garage. I put it on the table and this little boy from next door, 5 years old, comes in. After school and watch me make it.”

The actor, known for his wit, said he placed an erector set motor inside Frankenstein so that its chest would move up and down and produced a tape of breathing sounds.

“And he was there for everything,” Van Dyke said of the little boy. “And when I finally finished, turned on the blue light, turned everything on, and he screamed!” The actor smiled.

The comedian said he used to make all his own “monsters” to decorate for Halloween decades ago when he lived in a large manor house. “This is before you get them,” he said. “And I’m the last monster in line.”

When some older kids came through the yard, more interested in tricks than treats, one of them poked at him, thinking he was a fake monster, “I grabbed his arm and he said, ‘Mommy!’

When some older kids came through the yard, more interested in tricks than treats, one of them poked at him, thinking he was a fake monster, "I grabbed his arm and he said, 'Mommy!'