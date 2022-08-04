Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ in ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney blasted Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a “coward” and saying no one is a “greater threat to our republic.”

Two weeks before the Republican primary election in Wyoming, Rep. The video was released Thursday by Cheney’s reelection campaign, a three-term congresswoman facing defeat. . He echoed his daughter’s criticism of Trump Dick Cheney has been condemned as a danger to the nation by his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been a person who has posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “He tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him.

“He’s a coward,” said Dick Cheney. “A true man does not lie to his supporters. He lost the election, he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the video.

Trump’s main goal is to defeat Liz Cheney, along with nine other House Republicans, in a vote to impeach him for inciting a riot in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. . She angered him further by becoming the vice-chair of the House committee investigating the riots.

Trump endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman in the Cheney primary. As the congresswoman focused her energies on excavating Trump’s role around the Jan. 6 violence, courting small, rural groups in the traditional mold of Wyoming politics, Cheney stymied the hegemonic state as he did at the top. A crowded Republican primary field to win the state’s only House seat in 2016.

Dick Cheney, who served as President George W. Bush’s vice president for eight years, has made no bones about his distaste for Trump, especially for members of his own party who have abandoned efforts to oust him in the wake of the Capitol riots. from the office.

In January, Dick Cheney and his daughter were the only two Republicans The Republican side of the chamber sat together in the front row to attend a pro forma session of the House on the anniversary of the riots at the Capitol.

“Well, it’s not the leadership that I knew when I was here for 10 years,” Dick Cheney said after the meeting, citing the lack of other Republicans in the chamber he was a member of in the 1980s.

Liz Cheney faced other fallout from her vote to impeach Trump and join a House committee on Jan. 6. Several months after the impeachment motion, the House GOP removed her from her No. 3 leadership position for her persistent rejection of Trump’s election claims. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s attorney general have said there is no credible evidence that the 2020 election was tainted.

When asked if he was disappointed by the move, Dick Cheney replied: “My daughter will take care of herself.”

In a new video, the former vice president praised his daughter for “standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution, when many in our party are too afraid to do so.”

“There’s nothing more important that she’s going to do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump never gets near the Oval Office again, and she’s going to succeed,” Cheney said. “I voted for my daughter with pride. I hope you do too.”

