Diaz saves point after Nunez sees red

Darwin Nunes made his mark on his full Premier League debut at Anfield, though not in the way Jurgen Klopp had planned. Liverpool’s exemplary summer signing received a straight red card for heading Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen as Klopp’s side drew their second consecutive draw in the youth campaign.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool hope of outplaying Wilfried Zaha’s first half by equalizing within minutes of Nunez foolishly losing control. But Patrick Vieira’s determined team defended with a clear head and impressive spirit to secure a rare point at Anfield.

Before their first home game of the season, more were added to Liverpool’s already extensive list of injuries. Joel Matip joined fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konata on the sidelines with a muscle injury and with Joe Gomez only fit after a recent problem, Nat Phillips got his first Premier League start since May 2021. It was Phillips’ first start together. Virgil van Dijk marked his comeback by scoring two hard headers in the first 14 seconds. Roberto Firmino was also absent as Nunes made his first league start since a big-money move from Benfica.

Liverpool’s performance at Fulham improved immeasurably following the entry of Nunes and they started with an intensity and focus not seen in the first half at Craven Cottage. The hosts were set to take the lead a minute later when Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita shot a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into James Milner under pressure from Liverpool’s new centre-forward. Milner reacted sharply, but shot a goal over Guaita’s goal. The goalkeeper needed treatment due to a bad run down.

Nunez also missed a decent opportunity after Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold stretched Palace with long pinpoint passes. Andersen managed to block Harvey Elliott’s shot on goal, giving Alexander-Arnold another chance to cross from the right. He found Nunes unmarked on the back post, but perhaps surprised that Palas failed to head over, the attacker fired a clumsy volley high and wide.

Luis Diaz reacted to the sensational equalizer for Liverpool. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool were understandably eager to capitalize on the height of their new forward and regularly crossed behind the Palace defender, but their early dominance was varied. Alexander-Arnold found Andy Robertson running into the away box, Diaz’s shot bounced off Guaita’s hands and Mohamed Salah went into the far corner from another eye-catching strike from the Liverpool right-back. The connection between Alexander-Arnold and Salah ensured an exhausting night for Tyreke Mitchell at left-back, and Nunez also showed an immediate and encouraging rapport with the Egypt international.

Palace not only were besieged for the first half hour, their struggle to keep possession or close to winning any 50-50 drove Vieira crazy in his technical area. Klopp’s annoyance looked trivial by comparison, the Liverpool manager turned to the crowd and put his finger to his lips after they encouraged Van Dijk’s hugely ambitious 30-yard shot. All of this explained why the Palace’s breakthrough came as such a shock.

The guests barely had time to implement their plan to counter-attack through Zaha, until Guaita cleared the ball towards Eberechi Eze in the Palace half. Eze had superb ball control, dodged a hesitant challenge from Fabinho and released Zaha into acres of space behind Phillips. Palace’s lone striker waltzed on goal and beat Alisson with a well-aimed and powerful shot into the far corner.

Zaha came close to doubling Palace’s stunning lead just minutes later when Cheik Doucouré broke through Liverpool’s center of defense again. However, a heavy first touch undermined the scorer’s chances of a re-finish, and Alisson parried Zaha’s shot from close range.

Wilfried Zaha shot wide of Alisson Becker to give Crystal Palace the lead. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vieira’s team was lucky to keep the lead until the break. In the final act of the first half, Elliott sent Nunez into the box with an amazing chip. As the striker braced himself for the kick, Ducouré dived for a decisive shot, redirecting the ball past his goalkeeper but towards the far post.

Liverpool’s problems escalated in the second half when Nunes saw a red card for Andersen’s header. Troubles between the pair had been brewing for some time, and when, after a quarrel, the defender pushed Nunez in the back, the attacker stupidly fell for the bait. He headbutted into Andersen’s face, who collapsed theatrically, leaving referee Paul Tierney no choice but to present a red card. The Uruguayan national team player will be suspended for three matches.

Anfield exploded with misplaced resentment and their team fed on support. Four minutes after being sacked and just a few days after Klopp backed Diaz up to score well in front of the net, the Colombian international responded with a superb effort. After receiving the ball wide of the left flank, Diaz blasted four white shirts around the edge of the penalty area before landing a right-footed shot that flew past Guaita and into the palace gate. Klopp went crazy in front of the main stand with palpable relief.

It would have been in vain if Zaha had converted a cross from Doukouré late, but leaving no markings on the rear post, the Ivory Coast player fired a volley at the outside of the post.