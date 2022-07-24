New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner rips Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles after he hit a home run in the eighth inning of his team’s loss.

Robles, 25, hit his third home run of the season and 28th of his career. This made the score 7-2 and Arizona won by that margin.

But Bumgarner didn’t like Robles taking a few extra seconds to see where his homer was going to land.

“Clown,” the four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion told reporters after the game. “No shame. It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, and you act like you broke Barry Bonds’ record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up a run. Hell, we win 7-2 or 8-2, Whatever it is. It’s disappointing.”

Bumgarner admitted to being “grumpy” and said that players appreciating home runs had not happened in the past.

“I’m old and grumpy. I know. But that doesn’t happen,” Bumgarner said. “Now, this is ridiculous.”

Robles responded to Bumgarner’s criticism through a translator.

“When he’s pitching well, he can celebrate and do what he likes to do. He seems to call everybody a clown when he actually has a big hit or a home run against him,” Robles said, via The Washington Post. “If somebody doesn’t want to have a home run hit on him or any problems with that, strike people out or make better pitches where he doesn’t have to worry about that.”

Bungerner went eight innings, throwing 98 pitches against Washington. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.