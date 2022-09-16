New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes in the United States — and it affects Hispanic or Latino adults.

US adults have a 40% chance of developing the disease overall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that risk increases by more than 50% for adults who are Hispanic or Latino.

Hispanic or Latino populations are generally hit harder by complications from diabetes, including kidney failure and diabetes-related vision loss and blindness, the CDC said.

Dr. is an endocrinologist at Mount Sinai Health System and assistant professor of endocrinology, diabetes and bone disease at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. David Lam, “Pre-diabetes and the early stages of diabetes often have no signs or symptoms. Sinai in New York City,” told Fox News Digital.

“For this reason, regular medical care with blood transfusions with appropriate screening is critical to make the diagnosis as early as possible,” he said.

Dr Lam says some of the signs of high blood sugar include increased thirst, urination and appetite.

He also says that “when blood sugars get too high over time, additional symptoms such as vision changes, unintentional weight loss, and nausea/vomiting can occur.”

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15, 2022 – and continues through October 15.

More than half of Hispanic or Latino adults will develop type 2 diabetes in their lifetime, the CDC said on its website.

The Hispanic community isn’t the only group of people to watch out for.

About 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes — and 90% to 95% of the more than 37 million Americans with the disease have type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC.

Health officials say type 2 diabetes is most common in people over the age of 45, but there is a growing trend for young adults, teenagers and children to develop it as well.

Type 2 diabetes usually occurs when cells do not respond to insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas that “plays a key role in letting blood sugar into cells to provide energy to the body,” the CDC explains.

A simple blood test can indicate that a person has diabetes.

This reaction is called insulin resistance. In an attempt to get the cells to respond, the pancreas makes more insulin — and eventually the pancreas can’t keep up.

As a result, blood sugar rises, leading to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Doctors told Fox News Digital that a simple blood test can indicate a person has diabetes.

Health experts also explained to Fox News Digital that high blood sugar can harm the body. It can lead to heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease, so it’s important to check their blood sugar levels regularly if they have diabetes.

Diabetes can be controlled through a healthy diet and exercise. Or, in some cases, medications are needed to manage blood sugar levels, such as insulin.

Keeping blood pressure and cholesterol within normal, healthy limits is important, health officials advise.

A registered dietitian can also help provide information on how to manage diabetes.

Laura Feldman, a registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital, “Specific foods you can eat more or less of can change your diabetes risk. Instead, the focus should be on dietary patterns.”

Feldman, an assistant professor of nutrition and director of the didactic program at Long Island University (LIU) at the Post Campus in Brookville, New York, said choosing balanced meals and snacks that contain fiber is important. , healthy fats and proteins help control appetite and provide a stable blood glucose level.

The dietitian told Fox News Digital, “Fiber is the non-digestible part of plants. It digests slowly, provides no calories and promotes a feeling of fullness.”

Good sources of fiber include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, plant-based foods such as nuts and legumes, she says.

Feldman suggests including small portions of healthy fats — such as avocado, olive oil and nut butters — and trying to limit fat sources from animal foods (ie full-fat dairy, marbled meats, butter).

Healthy fats can prevent blood sugar spikes by slowing digestion and contribute to satiety, as well as allowing you to absorb certain vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E and K, Feldman told Fox News Digital.

LIU’s dietetics program director also says that while no food needs to be completely avoided, it’s best to try to limit added sugars.

It is also important to read food labels.

“In 2021, the food label was revised so that added sugars are clearly visible and easily identified. Limiting added sugars, including ‘natural’ sugar sources like honey or agave, can help stabilize blood sugar levels,” Feldman said.

Feldman also suggests these examples of healthy breakfasts and snacks: whole-wheat toast with nut butter and sliced ​​banana; Greek yogurt with blueberries and granola; whole grain crackers with hummus; and trail mix.

Health experts also say that monitoring your weight is important when dealing with diabetes.

“Set a timer and make sure to get up and walk around the room once an hour!”

“Excess body fat increases the risk of diabetes, so a slow and steady weight loss of 5-10% of body weight can significantly reduce the risk,” Feldman told Fox News Digital.

“This means, for someone weighing 250 pounds, a weight loss of 12.5-25 pounds, which ideally occurs over several months through balanced nutrition and increased physical activity,” she added.

Exercise also plays a role with blood sugar levels.

“Part of the development of diabetes is that your body’s cells become resistant to the blood sugar-lowering action of the hormone insulin. Physical activity increases the cells’ sensitivity to insulin and helps regulate blood sugar.”

If regular activity isn’t possible for you, limiting the amount of time you’re sedentary may offer you some benefits, Feldman says.

“Set a timer and make sure to get up and walk around the room once an hour!” Feldman suggested.