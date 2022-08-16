DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers over Secret Service testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department’s inspector general has denied congressional requests for documents and personnel testimony related to Secret Service communications related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. That angered top Democrats who accused them of illegally obstructing their investigation.

In an Aug. 8 letter disclosed Tuesday, Inspector General Joseph Caffari told the leaders of the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees that his office would not comply with requests for internal documents and sit-down interviews because of an ongoing criminal investigation into the secret service text messages.

In response, House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and Homeland Security Chair Benny Thompson sent a letter Tuesday demanding that Caffari turn over documents and make his staff available to lawmakers or face a potential congressional subpoena.

Advertisement

“Your obstruction of the committees’ investigations is unacceptable, and your justifications for this compliance reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of congressional authority and your duties as inspector general,” Maloney and Thompson wrote in the letter.

“If you continue to refuse to comply with our requests, we will have no choice but to consider alternative measures to ensure your compliance,” they wrote.

Siege of the Capitol A former cop who testified against a friend escaped jail on January 6 Man sentenced to probation for involvement in Capitol riots Some capital rioters try to profit from their January 6 crimes The ex-Yakima commissioner candidate was sentenced Jan. 6 for the role

This is the latest information regarding the text messages since mid-July, when Caffari sent a letter to Congress revealing that Secret Service text messages sent and received on Jan. 6, 2021, were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators. To preserve them.

Since then, two House committees have said they obtained evidence that the Office of the Inspector General first learned about the missing Secret Service text messages. As part of its investigation into the May 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Emails between Homeland Security IG officials, they said, show the agency overseeing the Secret Service — almost decided to abandon efforts to recover those text messages in July 2021. A year before Congress was notified that they had been fired.

Lawmakers are seeking answers as to why watchdog officials chose “not to pursue critical information from the Secret Service at this point in the investigation” and decided to renew their request to DHS for specific text messages four months later in December 2021.

Advertisement

The erasure of the messages raised the possibility of lost evidence that could shed more light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the uprising, especially after testimony about his confrontation with security when he tried to join supporters at the Capitol. There are now two congressional probes into the Secret Service and DHS’s handling of those communications.

The missing texts are also at the center of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, which Thompson chairs.

The Secret Service has since turned over a large number of records and documents to a committee investigating the Capitol uprising, but a text message between agents the day before the attack and a riotous mob breached the Capitol building on January 6.

Advertisement

The Secret Service insisted on following proper procedures. Agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said last month, “The myth that the Secret Service deleted malicious text messages following a request is false.”

Maloney and Thompson told Kafari that “there is no legal justification for failing to comply with our best requests and this is unacceptable.”

They gave his office until Aug. 23 to provide “all responsive documents” and make staff available for interviews before lawmakers issue a congressional subpoena.