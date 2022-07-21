New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Secret Service is under criminal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security related to the deletion of text messages related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, a source confirmed to Fox News.

Fox News learned Thursday evening through a source that the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is conducting a criminal investigation into the Secret Service’s deleted texts.

NBC News reported that the inspector general told the Secret Service in a letter that the agency should suspend its internal investigation into the missing texts as a criminal investigation begins.

“The Secret Service has received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general,” the Secret Service told Fox News when asked about the investigation. “We communicated the Inspector General’s request to the Select Committee on January 6th and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure that we are fully supportive of all oversight efforts and do not conflict with each other.”

Media outlets reported that the results of the investigation are likely to be referred to federal prosecutors.

The investigation centered around text messages made by Secret Service agents during the Capitol riots that were deleted when the agency switched to a new system in the weeks after the incident.

Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member January 6. PanelThe Secret Service acknowledged the deletion in a letter on Tuesday.

Murphy said the agency leaves it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to keep and what to delete during the process.

“No one stopped along the way and thought, ‘OK, we can’t do data and equipment migration until we’ve met these four requests from Congress,'” Murphy said on MSNBC.

The committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages last week on Jan. 6, hours after the DHS watchdog briefed the committee.

The Secret Service said it followed all procedures and pledged “full cooperation” with the archives review.

“The United States Secret Service respects and supports the National Archives and Records Administration’s important role in preserving government records,” agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.