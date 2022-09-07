New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to properly vet and screen Afghan evacuees entering the US and may have allowed multiple national security and public safety threats into the US, according to a new report by the Department of Inspector General.

A report by the DHS Office of Inspector General found that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “does not always have critical data to properly screen, vet, or inspect subsequent arrivals.”

“We found that some of the information used to vet evacuees through US government databases, such as name, date of birth, identification number and travel document data, was inaccurate, incomplete or missing. We also identified evacuees that CBP admitted or were not fully vetted in the United States,” the report said.

“As a result, DHS may have admitted or paroled individuals into the United States who pose a risk to national security and the safety of local communities,” the report continued.

FBI ‘actively’ investigating Afghan evacuees in US flagged as suspected terrorists, security threats: Wray

Tens of thousands of Afghans have moved to the US since the country’s withdrawal and Taliban takeover in August last year. More than 76,000 Afghans have been transported and processed into the US so far

The report describes the Pentagon’s process of moving foreign nationals to “lily pads” — countries like Germany, Qatar, Spain and Italy where Afghans can be temporarily housed before being transferred to the US.

Under Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), DHS has used humanitarian parole — which is used on a case-by-case basis — to quickly process tens of thousands of Afghans into the US for significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons. , the administration avoided the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process and the US refugee admissions process, both of which can take years to complete.

The administration has repeatedly touted a multilevel process to screen, vet, and vet evacuees using biometric and biographical data against multiple databases, including Pentagon, DHS, and FBI repositories. However, it faulted the audit process and said “critical data” is not always available. The report also found that CBP allowed or paroled migrants into the US who were “not thoroughly screened”.

Pentagon IG report says 50 Afghan evacuees pose ‘potentially significant security concerns’ to us

This is attributed to failure of evacuees to have insufficient documentation, lack of standardized procedures and failure to provide contingency planning for such situations. Officials said time constraints at “lily pads” of just days or weeks also caused problems. Officials also said manual entry of data from photographs of handwritten flight manifests.

The report said the watchdog said some people had only one name, others were assigned a Jan. 1 birth date, relied on translators and other cultural differences, and made it difficult to vet and screen those with “questionable data” turned over to DHS. . CBP “has not provided reliable data on those who have entered or been paroled into the United States” and has not maintained a list of people who have entered or been paroled into the US without proper identification, the report said.

The inspector general’s office also cited internal DHS reports that confirmed two cases where CBP “admitted or paroled dozens of evacuees into the U.S. with defamatory information,” including a fugitive who was jailed by the Taliban in August 2021 — and who has since joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( removed by ICE).

“CBP’s use of incomplete or inaccurate data may not yield positive matches from intelligence databases if individuals have dishonorable records under a different name or DOB,” the report states. “Therefore, DHS and CBP cannot be certain that they have properly screened, screened and vetted all deportees. We found that they paroled at least two individuals in the United States who posed a threat to national security and the safety of local communities. The individuals of concern were accepted or paroled.”

DHS Announces Terror Bar Exemptions for Afghan Evacuees Who Worked for Taliban-Era Civil Service

The report recommends that CBP maintain established vetting procedures and that evacuees located in the US be identified and provided evidence of thorough screening and vetting. It also calls for a “comprehensive contingency plan” for future situations.

DHS pushed back against the report, which it described as an “unprecedented whole-of-government effort” and blamed the OIG for failing to recognize what it said was an ongoing “interagency and multilevel review process” with repeated scrutiny. As a result, CBP vetting is only one part of the screening process.

“The rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process instituted by the US government begins overseas and is carried out by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities within the US government – ​​the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the National Counterterrorism Center; and others Intelligence Community Partners — All Afghan nationals arriving in the United States through OAW. Afghan nationals who do not clear these checks are not permitted to travel to the United States as part of OAW,” DHS. said in a statement.

In a response included in the report, the agency challenged the report’s finding that people were paroled with derogatory information on their records, saying they were cleared during travel and that new derogatory information came to light after parole — at which point officials took appropriate action.

“This represents a vetting system that works as designed,” the response said, adding that “all Afghan nationals are screened, screened, and vetted prior to their parole into the United States.”

The OIG was unconvinced about DHS’s response: “Although the Department stated that it provided sufficient evidence that all individuals were properly screened, screened, and inspected, we were unable to confirm this verification and reported data errors,” the inspector general said.

The OIG report marks the latest flashpoint of concern over the mass parole of Afghans into the US over the past year. A Pentagon inspector general’s report in February revealed that at least 50 evacuees had been brought to the US because their information indicated “potentially serious security concerns” and that officials could not identify dozens with defamatory information.

In the past month, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., revealed that a whistleblower said 324 people came in with defamatory information. FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “There are a number of individuals who have been contacted by our Joint-Terrorism Task Force that we are actively seeking to investigate as a result.”

“It’s a lot of people to check in an unusually short period of time,” he said, defending the vetting process. “And, inevitably, it raises concerns.”

