Devin Rattray, the ‘Home Alone’ actor, is under investigation for alleged rape

(CNN) Authorities in New York City are investigating allegations of rape against actor Devin Ratey, best known for playing the older brother in the “Home Alone” movies, CNN has learned.

Ratray, who denied the allegations in a phone call with CNN, is currently facing domestic violence charges stemming from an unrelated incident last December in Oklahoma involving his then-girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and has an upcoming trial in October.

It was news of Rattray’s arrest in Oklahoma that prompted Lisa Smith to contact prosecutors about a police report she filed in 2017, alleging the actor raped her in New York City. She wanted to know why her case was not pursued. Prosecutors, she said, mistakenly believed she wanted to remain anonymous and not press charges. She said that the case was closed.

Smith, who also contacted CNN, said she was “devastated” that authorities failed to fully investigate her allegation when she initially came forward. Although she took steps to cooperate with the investigation, traveling out of state to be interviewed by investigators at the Manhattan district attorney’s office and later providing the clothes she was wearing the night of the indictment, she provided emails indicating the case was closed. Attack for possible DNA testing.

New York police declined to answer questions from CNN about their handling of the case. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office confirmed they were “in contact” with Smith but declined to discuss the handling of the case. Emails reviewed by CNN show that a prosecutor has recently contacted Smith for information, subpoenaed phone and text records and contacted potential witnesses.

Rattray has not been charged in connection with Smith’s allegations.

Reached by CNN last week in a phone call, Ratray, 45, said he remembered an evening with Smith about five years ago, but denied her rape allegations. “We didn’t have sex,” he said.

Ratray’s attorney did not respond to an emailed request for comment by CNN.

Devin Rattray in a 1990 publicity image for the film “Home Alone”.

Rattray has had a long career as an actor, playing Macaulay Culkin’s bully older brother in both the 1990 film “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including an episode of “Better Call Saul” last month.

What Smith says happened

Smith told CNN that she had been friends with the actor for about 15 years before the alleged assault on September 21, 2017. That night, she said, she met her brother, another friend, and Ratre at a bar in New York City. The group later went to Rattray’s Manhattan apartment for another drink.

Smith said Rathe poured drinks for his friends, but he seemed intent on giving her a particular glass. Shortly after the drink, Smith said she was tired and Rattray encouraged her to stop and lie down on his bed.

She said she believed she was on drugs.

“I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew the other two people were gone and I was still going. The couch,” Smith said.

She alleged that Rattray sexually assaulted her for what seemed like “an eternity.”

Eventually he left her alone on the couch. The next day, around 2 p.m., she said, when Smith was able to move enough, she was able to shed her clothes and leave the apartment.

Smith said she was initially reluctant to report the alleged rape because she had been assaulted by another man once before, and when she filed a complaint and submitted a rape kit for inspection, she felt police mistreated her. An NYPD source confirmed to CNN that Smith had filed a previous report.

The day after Rattray allegedly assaulted her, Smith told a friend, her sister and one of her brothers what had happened. All three men confirmed to CNN that Smith told them about the incident at the time. Her brother told CNN that he felt guilty for letting his sister sleep in Rattray’s bed. Smith’s sister and two of her friends also confirmed that a district attorney recently contacted them about the case.

A day after the alleged assault, Smith contacted Rattray via text message to confront him. Ratray denied assault over text, she said. Smith no longer has the texts, but a transcript of the alleged messages was in a separate text exchange between Smith and her sister, a copy of which was reviewed by CNN.

According to Smith’s description of his reaction, Rattray tried to cast the incident as a consensual encounter, but said he was unable to have sex because he was “impotent”.

The police get involved

A few weeks after the alleged assault, Smith — who had moved to Utah — said a friend encouraged her to file a police report, which she did.

An NYPD detective flew to Salt Lake City to interview her in November 2017. In the detective’s report he filed Jan. 4, Smith checked a box indicating he did not want to stand trial. Still, after that report was filed, Smith said she flew to New York to meet with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to be interviewed.

Smith said that less than two months after being interviewed by the NYPD, she had not heard from the DA to meet with them. She told CNN that it left her “sad” and “confused” by the lack of further communication.

In the fall of 2018, nearly a year after Smith first reported her assault to the NYPD, she said she found the clothing she was wearing the night of the alleged assault, specifically the sweater she was wearing, in a storage bin. It is believed to have DNA evidence. She told the NYPD detective about her discovery and mailed it to him. She did not hear from the detective after she sent him the clothes.

When reached by CNN, the detective who initially met with Smith declined to comment.

Smith pointed to her efforts to assist in the investigation as evidence of her willingness to prosecute her attacker.

“Why would I have met with the DA, years ago, if I wasn’t willing to pay the charges? … It was all very upsetting to me,” she said.

After Rattray’s arrest for domestic violence last year, Smith said a friend emailed her news about the case. She said reading his name in the headlines prompted her to reach out to authorities and CNN.

“Seeing that he was accused of assaulting someone else made me realize that I needed to do whatever I could to prevent him from hurting more women,” she said.

In May, Smith said she met with a prosecutor in the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, who apologized for the way her case was handled.

The prosecutor told Smith that she “should have been offered victim counseling at least all those years ago,” she said. “When she said that I started to cry because I realized that this was the first time anyone had ever acknowledged how deeply I was affected or traumatized.”