Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera shuts down retirement talk: ‘I’m not quitting’

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera clarified his position on retirement Friday, saying he plans to play through 2023.

“I’m not retiring,” he told The Detroit News. “Not until next year after my contract is up. They didn’t understand what I said. There is no way I will quit.”

Cabrera, who has been plagued by knee problems for the past several years, hit .308 on July 6 and joined the 500-homer, 3,000-hit club.

Since then, he has hit .125 with one home run and two doubles in 21 games. Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he would try to play Cabrera every day in Detroit’s current homestand, and the slugger was out of the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, Cabrera did not mention retirement, but wanted to know what his role would be moving forward.

“Right now, I don’t know,” he said. “We’re just focusing on going day by day and seeing what happens. I’m not thinking about next year.

Friday, he made sure everyone knew he wanted to spend the next year at Comerica Park.

“Next year will be even better,” he said. “Next year, I’ll be there.”