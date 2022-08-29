New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Detroit Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

According to the police, firing took place in various parts of the city on Sunday morning.

A 40-year-old woman was shot at 4:45 a.m. near Margaretta Ave and Wyoming Ave, authorities said. Fox 2.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting on Sunday evening.

While police were at the scene of the first shooting, someone came up and said another person had been shot at Wyoming Avenue and 7 Mile, and police said a 28-year-old man was killed in the incident.

Then police said at 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was shot multiple times in the 19700 block of Livernois.

He noticed the suspect looking in several cars after another person was shot near 19200 Pennington at 7:10 a.m. The man confronted the suspect, who then shot the male victim, police said.

According to the police, three of the four people who were fired on Sunday have died.

Police believe there is a suspect in connection with the shooting and have linked a weapon to the incident.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the shooting appeared to be “random” and said there did not appear to be a connection between the crime and the victim.

White said of the people who were shot, one was waiting for a bus, one was walking his talk and another was “just on the street.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Michigan State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the search.