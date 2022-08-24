Detroit Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’: Dan Campbell’s pants speech, rookie struggles, win in Indy

The closer the NFL season gets, the more important the details become.

That’s why Detroit Lions Coach Don Campbell walked into the team room in front of his players after a preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons to start episode 3 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and held up a pair of folded pants that appeared to have debris on them.

“Here’s a guy that pissed me off (the first preseason game) — we controlled that game at a critical moment, we had control of this game and we gave it up,” he said. “Is it them, or is it us? It’s us.”

From there the similarity started.

“You work so hard, you get dirty in your weird jeans, warmups, everything, and it’s full of these things. That’s (expletive) to me. That’s what kept us from winning. We’re going places, man. There’s no doubt about it, man. You can see it already. . I have a (expletive) clear vision of where this team is going. But I know where we really want to go is we’ve got to get the rest of the (expletive) (expletive) from our stuff man,” he says as he shakes his pants and dust flies everywhere. “All this dirt…this last loser bit needs to get out of here. (expletive) it (expletive) crushed us, it cost you the game, cost you a season, cost you the playoffs, cost you the championship game, cost you the super Bowl costs.

“That’s the (expletive) we have to quit. When we get a game and we own the game, we finish the game.”

Two new rookies

In this episode, we’ll see plenty of the two players who seem to be on the outside for a final roster spot.

The first player was offensive lineman Obinna Eze — who sat in the ice bath next to Aidan Hutchinson in Episode 1, explaining why he chose to go to Memphis, despite offers from SEC schools and Michigan.

The second is Muskegon, Michigan, native and former Central Michigan star Khalil Pimpleton.

Eze, a native of Nigeria who moved to Nashville in 2015 after being recruited to play basketball, explained that it was his foster family who suggested he try football. Not only did he immediately fall in love, but he saw it as a way to reach his goal.

“The biggest thing I’ve been looking forward to in the seven years I’ve been in America is to have the opportunity and the ability to go back home to Nigeria to see my mom, to see my dad,” the 6-foot-8, 325-pound 24-year-old said. “I haven’t been able to do that since coming to America.”

The transition to football for ease is still underway. When David Blow said “Kill, kill” in the first preseason game, he asked Kevin Jarvis “Kill what?”

“Kill alert,” Jarvis responded.

With his wife Yazmeen also making a prominent appearance in this episode, Eaz drops a sack.

Later, offensive line coach Hank Fraley fired Eze in the film room after he failed to repeat in a one-on-one drill.

“It’s just not getting through the drill. You’re so (expletive) tired … I don’t care how hard I’m working, I know what I’m putting you through,” Frawley said. “Who are you fooling? Who are you fooling? Who are you fooling!?”

“Nobody,” Eze replies.

“You’re fooling yourself!” Fraley barked back.

This was contrasted by Pimpleton, who was introduced at the same time as Hutchinson and Malcolm “Rodrigo” Rodriguez – his rookie introduction in the team room. But unlike exes who sang and danced their way through their performances, Pimpleton pulls out some tennis balls.

While most of the team initially boo, Pimpleton goes from a simple juggle to his back and under his legs, tossing them into the air and turning them into cheers as they have just enough time to clap before they land.

After Campbell gives his ‘O and D’ order, it highlights the speedster on the field. From breaking up long returns on special teams, to beating Jeff Okuda on a combination route, it shows Pimpleton’s athleticism.

“A little thing for you; when you run that spear, that deep cross in the crowd, you mustn’t jump,” Campbell told him. “The greatest asset you’ve got is your feet, your quickness, so why want your feet off the ground if you don’t have to?”

A tale of two days in common practice

Before the team heads to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game against the Colts, Campbell stressed the importance of the week to his team.

“This Everything Man,” he said. “These two days mean everything to me. So paint your faces, start sharpening the spears (expletive) because these two days. I wouldn’t say it’s more than a game, but it’s big.

“I want to know when we get out of this, we know who we’re going to fight. Gentlemen I want us to cross the (expletive) line … I don’t want you to cross that line, I don’t. I don’t want fights, man, if you start a fight, you’re done. , you’re out and your evaluation is over. But I want us to go (expletive) … we’re looking for warriors, man. This is Auna.”

On Day 1, the Lions didn’t meet the criteria. In some cases it wasn’t for lack of trying — see Jamaal Williams against Zaire Franklin — but Detroit dominated on both sides of the ball.

When running backs coach Deuce Staley tried to yell at his players about their lack of performance, he lost his voice.

He didn’t think so at the time, while the person who usually owned the room was amused to hear the bravado talk.

“We kicked our (expletive) ass and it didn’t meet our (expletive) standards, so if you like what (expletive) happened today, you don’t (expletive) need to be here,” he shouted. “We didn’t attack, we didn’t (expletive) catch the ball, we didn’t hit the (expletive) hole.

“What the (expletive)? That’s not what we meant, so you better pick it (expletive), especially when you’re tired. Stop feeling sorry for your (expletive) yourself.”

Day 2 was much better. Maybe it’s because Detroit-based comedian Josh Adams is lightening the mood after Day 1. He joked about Alex Anzalone looking like Thor, Campbell. Still Like the biggest guy on the field and Hutchinson looks like a “big, strong backstreet boy”.

Anyway it worked. The Lions offense shredded the Colts defense on Day 2 and the defense torched Campbell with several consecutive stops in a red zone drill.

“I know this, I went out there for the goal-line rep defense and I saw you kick their (expletive) ass,” he said. “I know that (expletive) … I love that competitiveness.”

Craig Reynolds is a long distance call

Between practice and the game, we’ll see perhaps the deepest moment of the series. Craig Reynolds made a FaceTime call to his older brother Eric.

After the two joke about each other’s looks, you find that Eric can’t stop watching his younger brother play.

“He’s been in jail since I was in sixth grade, when I was 12 years old. He never saw me play a football game,” Reynolds said. “He’s still a role model, shows you what not to do. We still have a great relationship, calls me all the time, we talk … it’s about life, it’s about everything.

“We only get a little bit of time, so it definitely puts everything into perspective.”

Eric tells his younger brother how he’s made enough mistakes for more than 1,000 people, so it’s up to Craig to “move on,” which is what you see him doing on the field.

Snapping the streak

Reynolds started running backs — De’Andre Swift and Williams, certain to make the roster, didn’t dress — and he made the catch and made some big runs before Staley told him off.

Pimpleton had a few catches (three for 23 yards) with his mother and step-father cheering him on from the sideline, before Bluff connected with halfback Tom Kennedy late in the first to tie the game.

Tim Boyle would come out in the second half and connect the score again for Kennedy on the first drive of the third quarter.

The Lions put together an 18-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that spanned nearly nine minutes in the fourth quarter — one of the key plays, a nice block from Eze that allowed Boyle to get in the pocket and scramble for third down to move the chains.

Although the defense gave up a touchdown on the ensuing drive, it stopped the two-point conversion as the Lions snapped their eight-game preseason losing streak.

“There’s nothing like winning. I’m telling you right now, it doesn’t matter if it’s freaking dominoes, spades, boo-ray, croquet, chess, it’s pre-season; it doesn’t matter to ass-kicking men,” Campbell said. “Victory is winning and we have to taste it, because that’s where we’re going.

“Be true to who we are and what we’re about, and good things will happen to men when you do that.”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.