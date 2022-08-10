Detroit Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’: Aidan Hutchinson’s Michael Jackson shines in Episode 1

The long-awaited debut of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” Detroit Lions It hit our screens on Tuesday night. It’s no wonder some brick walls no longer stand after Lions fans run through them.

From Don Campbell’s desire to drag teams into deep water and Jamaal Williams’ impassioned speech to the experience (and brotherhood) of the coaching staff, fans got a chance to see the men in Honolulu blue and silver like never before.

‘Let’s go get a snack!’ 17 Unforgettable ‘Hard Knocks’ Moments

4th & Monday:Our NFL newsletter always brings the blitz

Here are five major highlights from the first episode of “Hard Knocks”:

Aidan Hutchinson moonwalks into the limelight

We must begin The Rookie hazing song of the year brought to us by Aidan Hutchinson.

No. 2 selected overall Michigan Football He became an overnight superstar as he delivered his classic.

Like his rookie hazing, when he had to get up in front of the team in the meeting room and perform “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson. He’s not even five seconds into the song when he realizes he’s messed up, walks off sheepishly, and whines across the room.

He made it big, performing an entertaining rendition of the song that got the whole group singing and clapping as he danced his way across the room.

Don Campbell Culture

Campbell walks into the team’s main meeting room at the beginning of the episode and sets the tone for the season with his four rules: don’t be late, don’t be overweight, don’t disrespect teammates or the game.

Outside of that, he said, anything goes. He leans on the fact that the Lions weren’t good last year and haven’t been for some time. Campbell discusses what his team needs to do to become a puncher rather than a punch line.

“What are we? What makes us who we are?” he asked. “I think that’s right there, it’s the grit … it’s our core foundation. What does that mean? I think it means this in a nutshell: we go a little longer, we go a little longer, we make an idea a little deeper and a little sharper. .”

To further his point, Campbell uses the ocean as a metaphor.

“There are so few teams on the water that you have to get to the water to compete,” he said. “A lot of teams get to them. Then a lot of teams are shallow and they’re all over your ass … they hit and move and they’re dangerous.

“Of course you have to catch them, but if you catch them, you start dragging them down to the deep dark abyss, where you can drown them. And so we must. That’s what we must do. Stay. Because that’s our domain. Because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to bury you. Because we We can, because we choose to.”

Campbell wants his staff and players to be themselves. That’s why Jamaal Williams is free to be as goofy as he wants, and why he told linebackers coach Kelvin Shepard not to cut his hair.

“Being honest with yourself is a trickle down effect,” Sheppard says of Campbell’s authentic nature. “I thought I’d cut my hair, to be honest with you. Dan was one of the first people to say, ‘Absolutely not.'”

“I’m hiring Shep,” Campbell said. “I’m not hiring the person you think should fill that position.”

More:America Loves Dan Campbell After ‘Hard Knocks’

More on Hutch

The episode touches on Hutchinson’s relationship with his family, when Jared Goff introduces himself to Hutchinson’s father Chris at the practice facility and tells him he’s doing a good job.

“Now don’t be too nice to him,” Chris joked.

Or in an earlier episode, when Hutchinson sits around the table with his siblings at his parents’ home in Plymouth, Michigan.

“I would cry on camera if he didn’t get drafted by the Lions,” said his mother, Melissa. “Everyone thinks I’m so happy he’s gone somewhere else, but no, I’m just devastated he’s not home.”

They discuss his signature eye black stripes on one side of his face, to which he says he has to change it because it messes up that side of his face.

He couldn’t, said a sister. “It’s part of the brand.”

From losing several battles to Penny Sewell on the first day of the pads, to TJ Hawkenson putting a chip on his back from the block, everything Hutchinson does in the episode is far from flawless.

More:Why German Documentary Crew Follows Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in Training Camp

Jamaal Williams plea to teammates

At the end of the first day of pads, Williams was tasked with breaking the team huddle.

He begins the day by talking about minimum effort and the team’s need to give more. Normally the easy-going guy on the team — he’s constantly dancing on the sidelines, cracking jokes and talking about anime — his tone changes.

“When you think you’re tired, think back to last year and think about that (expletive) record,” he said. “Every time I’m tired or I think I can’t go anymore, I think about that (expletive) record. It’s not us! We can do it! … Take a little heart. I’m so emotional about this, I’m going to cry because I care about all of you.

“It wasn’t last year. I was angry last year, frustrated for this year. I’m just trying to be good to all of you. … Remember about yourself, remember why you’re playing football. I want you to give everything. You get it every day. Do your best. !”

Aaron Glenn vs. Deuce Staley

One of the most entertaining parts of the entire show (and the entire camp for that matter) was the relationship between defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant head coach/running backs coach Deuce Staley.

Staley spoke in front of his team and said three things he needed to be successful: grit, dream and love.

He tells them that it’s not okay for men to say they love each other because you care about them. Attention immediately turns to him and Glenn.

“I love you,” Staley began. “I want to (expletive) put you between those white lines, but I love you.”

The connection between the two is almost the same. Glenn calls Staley “his man” and one of his “friends. Staley says of Glenn, “That’s my dog.”

And like brothers, competition comes out on the field. The two constantly lash out at each other about how Glenn’s defense can’t stop Staley’s offense and vice versa.

“You want some, we’ll give you some,” Glenn said.

“We’re going to take it, you don’t give us (expletive), we’re going to take it,” Staley quipped back.

“We’ll give you everything you want,” shouts Glenn.

Every time a respective coach’s unit does something well, he lets someone else know, like when rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez makes a big hit in the backfield.

“Oh you turned off the screen? I’m happy for you,” Staley said after Glenn got in his face. “I didn’t even know you were here.”

Then, perhaps the highlight of the two interactions, happened after Tom hit a deep pass to Kennedy.

“You forgot to tell them we’re playing today!,” Staley shouts.

“You hit a play,” Glenn responded. “And now you want to talk (expletive).”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.