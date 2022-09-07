Detroit Lions end ‘hard knocks’: Khalil Pimpleton, Obinna Eze, Tim Boyle among roster cuts

After five weeks of training camp — and five entertaining weeks of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” documenting it every step of the way — Detroit Lions’ A list of 53 people is set.

The process of setting that list was on full display in the final episode covering the Lions.

Tuesday’s performance followed the path of a half-dozen players featured in recent weeks, most of whom were on the cut line: wide receiver Khalil Pimpleton, quarterback David Blow, defensive back Chase Lucas, running back Craig Reynolds, offensive lineman Obinna Eze and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

It goes behind the scenes with a few other players, but before the cuts begin, Lions coach Dan Campbell explains why he has at least two favorite days of the entire year.

“Audi lets you put yourself in their shoes,” he said. “Because you’ve been in the seats they’ve been in, you’ve been through the grind, you’ve been in camp, you know the aches and pains, you know the rolling out of bed, not getting out of bed, but out of bed.

“I know what it’s like.”

The cuts begin

Tim Boyle walks into the office with Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, who get straight to the point.

“We’re going to have to go ahead and release you,” Holmes told him.

“I understand,” Boyle said. “It’s a business, I understand.”

Campbell told Devin Funches how he’s been appreciative of how he’s handled himself as a professional since Day 1. He told Dan Skinner: “You’re tough (expletive), you’re smart and I (expletive) hate it. You’re one of those guys we talked about, I wish we could (keep you).”

Then it was Bruce Hector’s turn to receive the bad news, as well as receiver Tom Kennedy, who caught three touchdown passes in the preseason. While coaches agonize over every decision, some feel worse than others, and it’s obviously tough.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Campbell told Kennedy. “You’ve done all you can (expletive) … We’ve got to go the other way. I hate it. Because you’ve earned it.

“You (expletive) earned it, and it’s about body type, what it’s about being a true outside receiver, what it’s about on special teams, and it’s a movement that we’re supposed to make a man.”

‘Creating a Winning Program’

Jarrad Davis, who is in the second phase with the Lions, also sat down. A 2017 first-round pick back for his second stint in Detroit was in a “prove it” deal that didn’t pan out.

But for being the 21st overall pick, Davis, like nearly every player, dealt with tough news with Klaus, and Campbell said it was a blessing to have him on the team.

“Thank you,” Davis said. “Your words carry weight.”

The third running back spot between Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike was a tough decision of camp.

“Put his picture on the ‘GRIT’ sign over there, that’s what we should do,” Campbell said of Reynolds. “We know what he is on special teams, he grinds it out, he’s competitive, but you see these flaws that look athletic but he’s good enough, but he’s not, you know.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn calls himself “Reynolds’ guy,” but if it was him, he said he wouldn’t want someone of Igwebuike’s talent walking out the door. Ultimately, the Lions kept Reynolds, but shared his praise with the staff for the missing running back.

“I appreciate you too,” Igwebuike said. “Thank you for shooting me straight, giving me (the opportunity). The story is still being written for all of us, so I wish you both the best.

“You two are a dude and your influence is probably more than you know.”

Later, Eze receives some tough news, but it comes with a soft blow. Holmes and Campbell told him they planned to waive him, but if he cleared waivers, they wanted him back on the practice squad because they believed in his untapped potential.

Eze made an uphill climb to make the team, but when he left not knowing if he would be back on the practice squad — which he was on — he parted ways with one last thought.

“I appreciate you having me here,” he said. “You know man, like I said to some of the guys in the locker room, I see what you two are doing here. You know you’re building a winning program, but you’re also building. A program where men can be themselves. And I appreciate that.”

good news

Not everyone gets news they don’t want to hear.

Rodriguez, a sixth-round linebacker out of Oklahoma State, has been among the stars from these preseason episodes because of his personality, talent and work ethic. He makes the squad and there’s a long scene where he goes to pick out a cowboy outfit.

After he’s chosen which new boots to buy — python, alligator, ostrich or anteater — he gets up completely head-to-toe cowboy and declares it his “game day outfit.”

In a later funny scene, Lions president Rod Wood tells Don Campbell that “Rodrigo” is the No. 2 requested jersey on the team’s website, second only to Aidan Hutchinson.

“I like that a lot,” Campbell said. “To me it tells you who our fans are and they’re buying into what we’re talking about.”

Lucas, another rookie who had to figure out what to wear on his first Sunday at Ford Field, was a seventh-round pick this spring.

Throughout the episode, Lucas asks defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and other coaches what he can do to help his chances if he’s capable of starting and encourages him to keep him on the roster.

After he got the news, he told Pleasant in the film room, “Coach, I’m not going to lie to you, I have a feeling I’m going to be great.”

On the next journey

Two of the other players featured prominently on the show, Blow and Pimpleton, were said not to have made the list.

Pimpleton was completely cut, but the Lions waived Blau (and signed Nate Sudfeld) with the intention of bringing him back as a member of the practice squad. They never had a chance.

“Did you see we lost Blau to Minnesota?” Campbell said in a phone call. “Man that was rubbish, absolute rubbish.”

Pimpleton’s next chance didn’t take long either. The former Central Michigan star got a call to work out for the New York Giants’ practice squad, and the “Hard Knocks” crew followed him.

After dropping a few balls early, he makes hard, clean cuts and locks and catches many passes. After the tryout, he said he was made the practice roster by Giants director of football operations Ed Triggs.

“But bring that resilience,” Triggs said. “We need that, we need that speed. You earned it today, you really did.”

He was nervous, but on the surface he was calm and ready

Detroit’s most famous rapper stopped by the Lions facility to meet with the team.

“He might be on my wish list, holy (expletive),” Goff said after pointing out that Eminem was at practice.

The rapper later told Goff he was “higher than he expected” and was happy to be on the sidelines in some pads to help the team.

“We’ve got a good team this year, so let’s go,” Eminem said.

At one point Tracy Walker poked fun at himself for being “like a fan” by asking the rap star for a picture, and Campbell thanked him for stopping to watch.

“No one represents this city better than you,” Campbell said. “It’s a pleasure to have you here.”

Eminem provided meals to the team through his restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti and toured the facility.

“Isn’t this the guy I saw doing the (expletive) Aidan Billie Jean?” He asked about the team room. “That’s (expletive) hilarious.”

Last message

Finally, Campbell came before the squad in the team room and told them that this was the final group after all the decisions had been made.

Why he kept those people and what they were judged on and evaluated going forward.

“Does the player know what to do, is the player disciplined enough to use the fundamentals he’s been taught, and No. 3, how is he under the lights when the pressure is on?” Campbell said. “Will he rise to the occasion, will he thrive in it? Or will he (expletive) crumble?”

The coaching staff was asked to describe what the 2022 Lions will look like, to which Glenn Gritty and linebackers coach Kelvin Shepard said the team will put the league on notice.

Campbell was asked and he just sat there. He rubs his chin and sighs deeply after thinking for more than a minute, the whole camera panning before giving his answer.

It will be a team that can do it,” he said. “And will.”

Follow Tony Garcia on Twitter @realtonygarcia.