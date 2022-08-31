Detroit Lions’ Don Campbell laments ‘hard knocks’ as ‘(expletive) worst part of the job’

Editor’s Note: This article contains clips from the show shared on social media and contains language that some may find offensive.

To use the words of Brad Holmes: it’s worse.

The first three episodes of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” took place Detroit Lions Fans on an adventure.

The first introduced viewers to the coaching staff and rookie sensation Aidan Hutchinson. The second focused on Malcolm “Rodrigo” Rodriguez, De’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and David Blow and his wife. The third featured life on the bubble with undrafted free agents Khalil Pimpleton and Obinna Eze, as well as retracing the trials and tribulations of Craig Reynolds and his brother’s incarceration.

Episode 4 of this season’s “Hard Knocks” focuses on the hardest part of the profession – narrowing down the list. It highlighted the intricacies of that process, from general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to assistants in personnel and personnel departments.

“It’s the harsh truth — we’re sitting at 80 and we need to get to 53 and it’s a bitch,” Campbell said following a preseason loss to Pittsburgh late in the episode. “That’s the worst part of this (expletive) job.

“Blood, sweat, tears devotion; You have my respect for everything you put into it. … I want to keep you, all of you. But that’s not how it works. But we appreciate you giving us your best.

How Sausage is Made

This is the first time the show has gone in-depth on Homes. Lyons describes how the second-year GM does his best to ensure people at every level and facet of the organization.

At the start of the episode dozens of coaches and front office personnel are in a board room at the Lions’ Allen Park headquarters, mixing and matching different personnel types as they try to negotiate the roster.

At one point, Lions offensive line coach Hank Frawley said he clearly has his top five and likes to keep 10 in his room to have “those top two groups.”

Running backs coach Deuce Staley commented on how De’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are safe, but 28 (Jermar Jefferson) and 46 (Craig Reynolds) “know they have to step up their (expletive) a little bit.”

Holmes tells the whole room if there’s someone they really like, don’t hold back.

“We run a very collaborative process,” he explained. “We start with a position, the current position coach goes through the rankings, and a member of the personnel department goes through the same position group. Then our coordinator summarizes it at the end. All of our evaluators are artists and their artwork is on display — you’re encouraging independent thinking and the artistry of the evaluation. I’ve always said that encouragement is the beauty of scouting.

“After all that, Dan and I took all that information and sat down and met about it.”

Let the players lead

Holmes and Campbell ended up meeting in the final week before roster cuts to discuss how they wanted the players to show what they were made of. It’s one thing to do it when the coaches are leading, but it’s the athletes who step up and take charge.

This provides an episode into the player-led practice that Campbell called last Monday. He and the coaching staff scripted plays for the team; But the drills, speed and organization depend entirely on those in the pads

“The coaches are working in Pittsburgh, so they’re not going to be there, it’s just me and I’m not coaching,” Campbell explained to his team. “I have a whistle, I blow it to control everything but I don’t say a word … If we get into a situation don’t ask me because I’m not telling you.

“Let’s see what you do with it, make it your own.”

The team seems to be doing well. He started calling plays about looking like Tracy Walker Campbell. One of the players mic’d up was Jared Goff.

“Very excited about Jared,” quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said. “He likes what we’re doing and he likes who we’re doing it with. He’s making some great throws and I think we’re getting a glimpse of what he’s going to do for us this year.

“You’re on fire right now,” Campbell told Goff at a players-only practice.

“They’re going and playing balls and playing,” Goff told his coach back. “It gives you confidence.”

This is the first time we’ve seen a bit of Goff this season of the show. He doesn’t speak directly to the camera in an interview, or break film, but the show goes to convention as he lectures the high schoolers he partners with in his outfit.

The interaction was limited, but he picked a design that a group of teenagers had worked on and said he could see the potential.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best sellers,” Goff said. “I can see people wearing it around town (and) wearing it to the games.”

Two groups are trying to make it

From there it was all business.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn ripped Goff for allowing his unit to complete 16 of 18 passes and pointed out how Goff was completing 72% of his passes in training camp.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said, “(expletive) buckle up. “I went to the AG’s office … he won’t even talk to me and you think I’m kidding, he told his guys. They are going out for blood today. Never mind, we have enough ammunition here.

It’s a scene cut to the Lions’ night practice — their most intense of all training camp. After a long night of practice, the last one done in pads, Campbell explains to his team where things stand.

“There are almost two groups jockeying for the last few spots,” he said. “There’s a bunch of guys that crush you, they do everything right and you know who you are. You go non-stop, you’re very competitive, you’re dependable, but it’s like, ‘Man do they have a lot of talent? ?’

“Then some guys have some ability now, but can we trust them? Here’s what I say to the first group … do it over and over again. Be a reliable guy who does the right (expletive) all the time. Make it (expletive) difficult for us.

Lake Luster in Pittsburgh

The final part of the episode was dedicated to the Lions in Pittsburgh. The Rodriguez family and Reynolds’ father were mic’d up during the game, as seen through the eyes of Eze and the Pimpleton family in Week 3.

A major priority in the final game will be determining the second quarterback on the roster. Unfortunately for the Lions, Tim Boyle and David Blow both struggled.

Boyle, who decided to play the entire first half, threw a bad interception that led to Campbell changing his mind.

“What do you think about putting Blue with them?” he asked through the headset.

It didn’t go much better as the Lions stalled midway through the second half. Pimpleton gave up what would have been a touchdown in the second half, and when he beat himself up on the sideline for it, Blow and other teammates told him to shake it off.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity, whatever the outcome, I’m blessed,” he said as he walked off the field.

This was the sentiment of many after the game.

“Love you bro, no matter what,” Reynolds said as he left the field with Brock Wright.

Campbell gives a speech in the locker room after the game, but the part that aired isn’t about the game. Over the next 72 hours, one-third of the team will be cut.

It reminds left tackle Taylor Decker to stay close to the team and check each other.

“Reach out to your guys, let them know you care about them,” he said. “It’s a tough time for a lot of guys. A family of three.

“One, two, three, family.”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @realtonygarcia.