Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson shows off moves in more ways than one in preseason debut

Two plays.

Aidan Hutchinson should bring the crowd at Ford Field to its feet in his first game. Detroit Lions.

It was second-and-2 from the rookie on the first drive of Hutchinson’s professional career when he lined up with All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews. Michigan Football Faked out perfectly, swam back in and the nine-year veteran blasted away.

Before Khadri Ollison knew what had happened, he was met in the backfield by Hutchinson and slammed to the turf for a 3-yard loss.

“It was awesome,” Hutchinson said after Friday’s 27-23 preseason loss. “I’m happy to get opportunities, I’m happy to make plays. My job is to make them.”

As the crowd roared, Hutchinson did his best Michael Jackson celebration — an ode to his rookie dance performed on Hard Knocks earlier this week — and his welcome-to-the-NFL moment was official.

“I’m glad I remembered it.” Hutchinson joked. “I’m sure that song will be with me for the rest of my life now, but I’m ready for it.

“I’ll buy some.”

One drive of a preseason game is too early to make any definitive statements about Hutchinson’s future, but he passed the eye test with flying colors.

With each passing day, the 2021 Heisman Trophy runner-up has more and more on his plate. And he continues to show his coaches and teammates why he was the No. 2 draft pick.

“I’m learning a lot right now, I feel like I’m making a lot of strides every practice and feeling a lot better every time I hit the field,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like I’m not even close to my ceiling, I still have a long way to go and I can see that with myself every day in practice, learning a lot and figuring things out as we go.”

Later on the Lions’ first defensive drive of the game, Hutchinson was at it again.

Marcus Mariota scrambled for a 7-yard gain, but the play was called back for a holding penalty on Matthews, who Hutchinson forced as he once again beat the offensive lineman into the backfield.

It all happened after Hutchinson chased down Mariota from behind on the first play of the game when the quarterback got outside the defense’s containment.

Overall, the defense was suspect. The starters allowed a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive in its only action of the day — echoing last year’s group that ranked 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.

Coach Don Campbell said from afar that, before he watched the tape, Hutchinson “did some good things.”

On Friday, the rookie showed an ability to get in the backfield against the pass and the run. Not only did he have his patented bull rush that dominated the college ranks, but he did so with several moves.

“I’m playing ball, doing what I’ve always done,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t know if I’ve proven anything to myself, I’m at the next level in the NFL now, but at the end of the day I’ve been doing it for a long time.

“So I’m very comfortable and very confident.”

Jeff Okuda’s Up and Down Return

While the starting defense was only on the field for one series, a select few were on the field for most of the first half.

2020 no. 3 overall pick, Jeff Okuda. The former Ohio State standout played half a football before suffering a torn Achilles in last year’s season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers, ending his season.

Friday was his first live action in 334 days and despite being listed as the second string on the depth chart, when the game started, he was on the field.

“It’s surreal to be honest with you, but it’s a blessing to be back out there with the guys,” Okuda said. “Special moment, I was injured last year and was able to play. It’s been a long journey, so to be able to take that step in the right direction today was huge.”

The returns are largely positive.

He made his first tackle on Mariota for a 10-yard gain on the fifth play of the opening drive. Later, on second-and-10 in the red zone, he made a nice tackle on the edge in run support, forcing a third-and-long.

However, it wasn’t without hiccups, with Khadarel Hodge hitting him on the way to “glance”, moving the sticks and setting up the first-goal.

“I think it’s solid, all things considered,” he said. “I mean as a perfectionist, I hate when a receiver catches the ball on me, but it’s definitely something I can look at and build on.”

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.