Desus and Mero: Why they broke up and why their show is hard to get going

(CNN) The The recent announcement that the partnership between the two co-hosts and the series “Desus & Mero” is no more The Internet met with the kind of mourning usually reserved for the death of a celebrity.

It’s understandable that The Kid Mero, Desus Nice and their beloved late-night show — the first of its kind — represent to many, starting a series that helped pave the way for others that shine a light on community and conversation. , including LeBron James’ “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) and “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God” on Comedy Central.

A source close to the co-hosts confirmed to CNN that Lopez was banned from the set by Showtime after several complaints of alleged bad behavior, including bullying staff.

The source, who requested anonymity citing professional relationship concerns, said Lopez’s alleged problematic behavior predates the Showtime series, which ran for four seasons starting in 2019, and the pair hosted their show on Viceland, which ran for two seasons. 2016.

CNN has reached out to Lopez and representatives of Dessus, Mero and Showtime for comment about the allegations.

Publicly, Showtime only said in a statement, “Dessus Nice and Kid Mary have made a name for themselves as funny and quick-witted cultural commentators in the late-night space”. Tweeting the news that the show is ending . The show’s Twitter account noted that the two men will “pursue separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

Neither Dessus nor Mary have publicly commented on whether tensions with Lopez contributed to their show’s end, choosing instead to retweet the cancellation announcement. By adding Desus “The show shouts out time and shouts out to Hive, thanks for being a part of the journey. My staff is proud of the show that makes every episode. Big things coming soon….”

According to the source, Showtime received several complaints about Lopez late last year and investigated the allegations before the ban — something Dessus supported, but Marie did not.

‘Anything you need me for, I’m here’

Mary’s loyalty to Lopez has a history that predates the show.

Bronx native Mero described Lopez as smart, “from South Side Jamaica, Queens [in New York City] Boy” who graduated from college with honors and was introduced to Mary’s comedic writing before becoming famous.

According to Mary, Lopez was working for a small company that specialized in independent films and was looking to expand into management when he began advocating for Mary.

Desus Nice, Victor Lopez and The Kid Mero attended the Showtime debut of “Desus & Mero” at Clocktower New York Edition in 2019.

“He was just like ‘Yo, this dude man. This kid Mary dude, man he’s funny as f***,'” Mary recalled of those early years in the clip.

“‘I think white people don’t understand it, but they will. Trust me,’ “Mero quoted Lopez as saying.

Mary said Lopez was told by his then-boss that he needed to distance himself from Mary if he wanted to stay employed at the company.

“[Lopez] It was like, ‘Well I guess I’m not going to work here anymore,’ and he quit on the spot,” Mary said. “Anything you need me to do, you know what I’m saying, I’m there.'”

‘A relationship unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

Friends and fans were shocked and saddened by the split between Dessus and Mero.

The pair’s journey from being social media comedians to hosting a refreshing late-night show on cable that drew guests as capable as former President Barack Obama has been celebrated in the black and Latino communities.

Known since high school (Dessus is also from the Bronx), the pair had much in common as children of immigrants (Mero’s parents are Dominican, and Desus is Jamaican).

Before teaming up professionally in December 2013 to offer their take on pop culture with the Complex podcast, “Desus vs. Mero,” the two were everyone’s Black Twitter favorites for their witty tweets.

He then joined MTV’s “Guy Code” before launching his wildly popular “Bodega Boys” podcast, the precursor to “Desus & Mero.”

Whether joined by guests or just the two of them, the pair entertained the audience – and themselves – with commentary on everything from sports to pop culture.

Desus Nice, left, and The Kid Mero, hosts of the Showtime talk show “Desus & Mero,” pose together for a portrait at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

Their chemistry was undeniable as they played off each other.

“They just had a relationship with each other that was unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” a source told CNN when Showtime began working on the show. “The way they bounced off each other was hilarious.”

“Mero is on the same wavelength and bandwidth with me, that’s the secret in the sauce,” he said.

A former employee told CNN that the energy carried over to the staff and crew of the show, which ran smoothly and like a family.

But this family connection didn’t extend to Lopez and the network.

A source close to the two co-hosts told CNN, “Victor has ignited a relationship with Showtime that is beyond repair.”

‘end of an era’

The ending of “Dessus and Mero” marks much more than the separation of two longtime friends.

Nsenga Burton, Founder “Burton Wire” The site and a professor at Emory University in Atlanta who specializes in the intersection of race, class, gender and media told CNN that the series “raised the culture surrounding the bodega, a small corner store in New York City’s black and brown neighborhood, and its boroughs, a conversation in immigrant neighborhoods. , as a hub of culture and comedy, it is the perfect place.”

“When it comes to cultural exchange, barbershops for black American men and hair salons for black American women are the bodega, informed commentary is often based on observation and places where you can poke fun without fear of retribution, because the homespun wit is witty and to the point,” she said. . “The verbal feud between the two brothers is more than just that — Desus and Mary represent the coming together of Caribbean American immigrants, often pitted against each other in popular culture, actually sharing experiences united in their love of bodega culture, an extension of hip-hop culture in the brothers’ conflict. “

Issa Rae sits down with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their show.

“Their breakup is heartbreaking because not only is it the end of an era of sociopolitical commentary that’s comedic, but also the end of the love between Desus, the son of Jamaican immigrants, and my son. Dominican immigrants, and clearly their fraternity represents the best outcome of the immigrant experience — finding community and commonality. ,” she added.

Neither revealed what the two are working on next and it remains to be seen if the two will reunite professionally or personally.