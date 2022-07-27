New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Northern Virginia resident told Fox News the U.S. is headed for a recession, if it isn’t already in one.

“I think we’re in a recession,” Lawrence, a 70-year-old Alexandria resident, told Fox News. “Interest rates are up, the economy seems to be slowing down, the price of cars is unreal.”

Lauren from Alexandria said: “Sure, we’re in a recession. Have you checked gas prices lately? Have you checked interest rates?”

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is set to release data on Thursday that could indicate whether the US is in a recession. In the first quarter of 2022, the bureau said US gross domestic product fell by 1.4%.

Two consecutive quarters of contraction usually signal a recession The White House recently rejected this definition.

“We’re not in a recession right now, and we may be headed for one,” Joanne said.

Ryan told Fox News: “Prices keep going up. After the pandemic, people are buying more things, going out, doing things again.”

“Wages won’t adjust that fast,” he added. “Overall, you know, anything less economic is going forward,”

Workers’ wages were increased earlier this year. But since then it has been slowAccording to the Department of Labor.

“I believe we’re in a recession and unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll ever recover from the last recession,” said a woman from Paris, Northern Virginia.

Roughly 90 million households reported having a little or very difficult time making ends meet, a record high since the Census Bureau began tracking the metric nearly two years ago.

“At this point, I think prices are going up and employment wages aren’t going up any faster,” Paris told Fox News. “So a lot of people are going to be hurt by what’s happening.”

Lauren said she worries about a potential recession.

“I see how it’s affecting my family, my friends,” she said.

Joanne told Fox News: “Some people are probably worse off than others, depending on where they are in their life and how much they’ve saved … but for some people it’s tough.”

President Biden has said this repeatedly Improving the economy is a top priority of his administration.

“I think the leadership is very poor,” Paris said. “The rich will keep getting richer and the poor will keep getting poorer.”