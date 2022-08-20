New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted the exploding market for top-paid NFL wide receivers this week. The flip side of that story is equally fascinating.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t traded for a receiver since 2003, haven’t drafted one in the first round since 2006 and never overpaid. Instead, in 11 of the last 15 years, they’ve taken a second- or third-round WR.

This year’s bargain was George Pickens, a league-wide rookie sensation in training camp, selected 52nd overall in the second round. Pickens joins Chase Claypool (second round, 2020) and Deonte Johnson (third round, 2019) to give the Steelers a top-5 trio. They filled their WR room with fourth-round rookie Calvin Austin III and inexpensive veterans Gunner Olszewski and Myles Boykin. Total cap charge for all six: $15 million.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin invites local kids to team practice after breaking up street fight

Pittsburgh avoids the risky $20 million-plus receiver with this philosophy: Wide-open college offenses are producing NFL-ready receivers at an incredible rate. Nothing is more costly than playing starters on rookie contracts. Keep creating them, keep churning them, don’t fall in love with them. Every draft in Rounds 2 and 3 has the best quality available at great prices.

Not just the Steelers

Which NFL clubs agree? Indianapolis QB Matt Ryan is getting comfortable with three second-round receivers: Parris Campbell (2019), Michael Pittman Jr. (2020) and Alec Pierce (2022). Total cap charge for Colts WR room: $9.4 million.

After trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Baltimore heard pundits clamor to sign the veteran receiver. GM Eric DeCosta declined, bringing a dozen receivers to camp, all 25 or younger. The team is led by Rashod Bateman (first round, 2021), Devin DuVernay (second round, 2020) and James Proche II (sixth round, 2020). Total cap charge for Ravens WR room: $6 million.

The NFL’s Bad Teams in 2021 Have a Shot in 2022: Who Will Go From Worst to First

Likewise, Kansas City GM Brett Veitch has decisions to make after turning down Tyreek Hill’s $30 million-a-year demand and trading him to Miami for five draft picks. Veach used one of the Dolphins’ picks on starting CB Trent McDuffie. He used another on WR Skye Moore, who spent just $15.4 million in a rebuilt WR room with holdover Mecole Hardman and free agents Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay, notorious for not drafting a first-round receiver since 2002, is sifting through nine receivers with a total cap charge of $16 million. Chicago and Atlanta, both rebuilding, will keep their WR cap costs below $10 million.

A ‘premium position’? That’s just agent talk

So we have competitive strategies to analyze and enjoy in the upcoming season. In the ESPN article, Torey Dandy, the agent for AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin, not surprisingly endorsed the big-ticket approach. Dandy said, “Honestly, I think it’s just become a premium position.”

Brady Quinn blasts Zach Wilson hype after Jets preseason opener: ‘They want it so badly’

The definition of “premium position” is traditional: players who score points and directly block points. By that standard, NFL wide receivers have always been a premium position.

But premium vs. non-premium may no longer be the point. In today’s NFL, the real issue is scarcity vs. surplus.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In case there was any doubt, the rare positions at the top of this year’s draft were identified – the first seven picks were edge rushers, cornerbacks and offensive tackles. Wide receiver, flooded with fresh college talent every year, is no longer a rare position.

Terry O’Neal is a former executive producer of CBS Sports and NBC Sports and former senior vice president of the New Orleans Saints.