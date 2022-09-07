Despite the innocent furry appearance, the bite of a cat caterpillar is cruel.

Enlarge this image toggle signature North Carolina Parks and Recreation Department

The cat caterpillar bears a striking resemblance to Cousin Itt of the Addams Family, a furry little beetle that you want to touch. However, venomous spines lurk beneath its hairy surface, which inflict a strong sting that can cause pain for days and even weeks.

One of the most venomous caterpillars in the US, the cat can be found feasting on foliage in the states between New Jersey and Florida and as far west as Texas. Most encounters usually occur when a caterpillar accidentally falls from a tree or when people are gathering leaves around their home.

A caterpillar stung the manager of the Virginia Tech Insect Identification Laboratory. Eric Daywhen he accidentally hit a tree while mowing the lawn in rural Virginia. He said it resulted in a burning sensation and a blister about an inch at the site of the bite.

“The burning sensation disappeared after about a day, but this blister, and then the subsequent irritated area, were visible for several weeks,” he recalls.

The caterpillar can grow to just over 1 inch long and is covered in gray and orange hairs that have venom glands at the base. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. It is commonly found in Florida but is most common in Dallas and the southern parts of Texas.

The level of pain caused by a caterpillar sting varies from person to person, but an entomologist Molly Keck Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said the venom could be dangerous for people who have an acute reaction to insect stings.

“Some may just have localized discomfort that lasts for a short period of time. Others may have something as serious as anaphylaxis or need to seek medical attention,” Keck told NPR.

Caterpillars are most common in autumn and spring, when people spend time outdoors, she says.

If a caterpillar bites you, National Capital Poison Control Center recommends using a hair removal tape and then gently washing the area with soap and water. If the bite starts to itch, use a hydrocortisone cream or a paste of baking soda and water for relief.

If the pain gets worse, seek medical attention, Keck said. In rare cases, the bite has been known to cause anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.